Doting Family Member Agrees To Buy Niece A Laptop When She Starts High School, But On The Day They Went To Buy It, The Kid’s Father Put His Foot Down

They’re by no means new, but blended families never fail to throw up friction and drama.

And it makes sense: when two families come together, living under one roof with new rules, new parameters, and new people, it’s not likely that things will go smoothly from the get go.

But with time and flexibility, as well as plenty of love and acceptance, things should work themselves out in time.

Unfortunately for the extended family member in this story, the parents of the blended family were pushing things too far, too fast.

AITA for not agreeing to treat them equally? I have a niece who just started high school. I promised to buy her a laptop once she starts high school, and she has been very excited and even chose the model. Her own parents are poor and can’t afford it.

So I went to pick her up so we can go and choose her new laptop. However, her dad stopped me to tell me they can’t allow it, and they would like to treat all the kids equally. The other kid is his new step-kid, who also started high school this year.

I said good for you. Go buy your stepdaughter a laptop. He said they can’t afford it and would like both kids to get cheaper laptops. I said you would like me to buy those cheaper laptops right? Not happening.

I promised my niece a nice laptop of her choice, I’m buying that. I’m not buying a laptop for your stepkid. She is your problem not mine. He called me an ******* and asked me to leave. AITA?

It’s great that the niece has someone in her life who will follow through on their promises.

Sure it puts the parent and step-parent in an awkward position, but they are right, it’s not their problem.

This person agreed that it wasn’t on this innocent family member to buy another kid a laptop.

While others pointed out how unfair it would be to deny the niece the laptop she earned.

Meanwhile, this Redditor pointed out who the responsibility really sat with.

There is no question about the fact that this new stepkid is not the responsibility of the aunt or uncle.

And you can’t simply break a promise because the circumstances have changed, the niece worked hard at school for the laptop, and she should get it.

If she doesn’t, simply because she’s part of a new blended family, what will that teach her?

It will only build up resentment, which is not the way to start a new family.

