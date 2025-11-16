Driver Gets Cut Off By A Road Rager In A Convertible BMW, So When He Finds The Same Car Parked Later, He Dumps An Entire Bag Of Frozen Peas On His Seat

Road rage has a funny way of turning a quick honk into a personal vendetta.

So, what would you do if a rude guy in a convertible cut you off in traffic and then parked a few blocks later with the top down? Would you keep going and mind your own business? Or would you use a frozen bag of peas to teach him a lesson?

In the following story, one driver finds himself in this exact scenario and serves up his revenge cold. Here’s what he did with them.

Revenge on a Road Rager I was in my 20s, driving home from the grocery store, when this guy in a convertible cut me off in rush-hour traffic. It was really sudden, and I narrowly avoided hitting him. I honked at him, more out of alarm than anything else, like, “Hey, you might not have noticed that I was already occupying the physical space that you just pulled your car into.”

Then, he remembered he bought some peas.

He started screaming at me and flipping me off repeatedly. Furious that I had dared to honk at him, he started driving really slowly in the left turn lane… until the light turned yellow. Then he zipped through at the last minute, flipping me off one last time as he made it through the light, and I didn’t. My heart was still racing from the near miss and the ensuing confrontation when, a few blocks later, I noticed the exact same car sitting in front of an apartment building. I pulled over and tried to decide the best course of action. That’s when I noticed the peas.

The guy must’ve been so angry when he found this.

I had bought a bag of frozen peas for some reason, and they were sitting there on top of my grocery bag, daring me to use them for revenge instead of whatever dish I was planning on making with them. Did I mention that the top of his convertible was still down? So, yeah, I opened up the peas — dinner be darned — and dumped them all over the driver’s seat. (Insert “revenge is a dish best served cold” joke here… LOL.) Anyway, I never got to witness the results of my petty revenge, but I can imagine it. If my honking at him enraged him, I wish I could have seen what finding a bag of thawed-out peas on the seat of his BMW did to him!

Eek! It’s easy to see why he did this, but messing with someone’s car is a serious offense.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about messing with someone’s vehicle.

This is punny!

It’s like the old saying, it’s better to be pea’d off than pea’d on.

That would’ve been better than the alternative.

He definitely won’t.

What a funny way to get him back! But it was risky, too.

