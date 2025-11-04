Driver Paid Extra For A Good Parking Spot At Their Apartment Complex, So They Had Seven Cars Towed For Parking There

Imagine paying extra to have a good parking spot in your apartment complex parking lot. What would you do if someone else parked in your parking spot?

In this story, one person was in this exact situation, and the situation escalated in a major way!

Read on, and see if you think they handled it correctly or not.

AITA for towing people from my paid parking spot? “At my old apartment complex I used to pay $30 a month for a good spot in the parking lot. The actual sign said “paid parking [my name]. Violators will be towed”.

Doh!

I remember coming home from a long shift at work and the parking lot was full and someone was parked in my spot. I was pretty mad and didn’t want to risk parking in a business lot all night, so I towed them.

They weren’t messing around!

After that time I made up my mind that I would tow anyone in my spot until the end of my lease. I ended up towing seven cars in one year.

If you think I’m a jerk, then someone agrees with you because there is a huge key mark on my passenger side door. AITA?”

Those car owners deserved to be towed.

It sounds like this apartment complex needs its own reality show!

