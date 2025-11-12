Employee Asked To Work From Home While Sick, But Her Boss Refused. So She Showed Up Contagious To Prove A Point

Some lessons in workplace logic have to be learned the hard way.

When this sick employee’s boss refused to let her work remotely while contagious, she decided to give him a real-world demonstration of why that policy really doesn’t work.

Read on for the full story.

Won’t let me work from home while I’m contagious? Bet. I am the type of person who doesn’t get a lot of symptoms when sick. A scratchy throat, a runny nose, but nothing that really knocks me out of commission. However, I try to remain aware that anyone else my contagious self infects might not be so fortunate.

So when she did get sick, she wanted to make sure she didn’t spread it to anyone else.

So one morning, I wake up feeling off and text my boss that I’m going to Urgent Care and will let him know what they say. I get strep throat a lot and had it again, so they give me antibiotics and send me on my way. I call my boss and ask him if I can work from home (100% of my job can be done from home).

Her boss, however, wasn’t understanding at all.

“No,” he says. “You either need to take a sick day or come in.” So I tell him, “Okay, see you shortly.” Now, my boss is the type of person who doesn’t really listen. He hears what he wants to hear, and most everything else goes in one ear and out the other.

So the employee hatches a plan to get him to change his tune.

I pull into the parking lot, put a mask on, and head straight to his office. When I barge in, he’s in the middle of a video call, so my one colleague overhears all this and has to keep from laughing. Boss says, “Oh, they gave you a clean bill of health?”

She really tries to play up her illness as much as possible.

I say, “Nope. Like I told you on the phone, I feel decent enough but am sick and contagious.” I reached into my pocket to pull out a pill bottle. “Gotta be on these antibiotics for at least a day before I’m not.” I even coughed a bit for dramatic effect as I stood there, breathing his air.

Finally, her boss started to get the hint.

“Oh,” he says, the color beginning to drain from his face. “Well, why don’t you go ahead and work from home today.” “I’ll do that, boss.” Funny how that’s fine now that he’s at risk.

Some bosses need a harsh dose of reality before they understand basic empathy.

This employee was forced to give their boss a personal reminder on why contagious people shouldn’t be forced into the office.

Turns out, nothing cures stubborn management faster than the threat of catching strep.

