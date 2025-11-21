Employee Gives Notice But Their Arrogant Boss Refuses To Let Him Leave, So When The Boss Orders A Translation Of An “English Only” Document, He Does Exactly That

Some bosses never learn that when you treat people poorly, you’d better be careful what you ask for.

So, what would you do if your manager messed with you every chance he got, and even went so far as to take credit for your work, and still had the nerve to ask for your help?

Would you push back? Or would you give him exactly what he asked for?

In the following story, one employee finds himself facing this decision and chooses the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Want a translation? I’ll translate! A couple of years ago, I worked for company A, where everything was fine, until our company was taken over by company B. My new boss was very fond of himself, even though he was incompetent. We had some discussions when he wrongfully cut my bonus. With him, we went from a strong department with good results to a department nobody would take seriously. Almost all of my old colleagues quit and were sent on paid leave for 3-6 months. As the penultimate one of my old colleagues left, I realized it was about time. So I got a new job and quit with a six-month notice.

He wanted to know what would happen if he finished the work early.

Soon after resigning, we talked about the details, and he wanted me to do a lot of stuff in the next six months. I wasn’t motivated at all and expected paid leave, like everybody else got. He didn’t want to let me go early, and I should see it positively, and as a praise, he wanted to keep me until the last day. So we sat down and discussed my future tasks. As we agreed, I asked him what would happen when I finished everything.

The work would only take about a month.

He replied, “We will see…”. A asked him to specify, and he did so: “We will see what else you can do.” OK. Got it. I looked at the tasks and realized it would take me about a month. So the next few weeks, I made the bare minimum: Went to the gym in the morning (it opened at 8 am), after that to work, did my stuff, had lunch, and then went back home and spent the time with my kids in the open-air swimming pool (it was summer).

Then, one day, he asked him to translate some paperwork.

Although I finished my work, I gave him the results only in little pieces and held back the rest. It was funny when he praised my work. Did I notice his incompetence? Usually, I do a decent job, but with this work, I made the bare minimum. My highlight came when I had to translate some regulations from English into our native language. I asked him why he wouldn’t give this to our internal translation service?

The whole thing still makes him smile.

“This is specific business language, and they don’t understand this.” Well, okay then. The intro started with, “This regulation is available only in English.” Wonderful! I translated it exactly as he ordered me to. Later, I realized from other guys at the company that he had given out some of my work as his. But then, I did the minimum, had time to work out, spent time with my family, and did not care. And it makes me smile when I think about the translation, although it is not a big thing.

Wow! That was a long notice he gave the company.

That’s one way to get them back. Still, though, you should never accept a contract you don’t want to fulfill.

