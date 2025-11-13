Employee Got Tired Of A Customer Complaining About His Bagel Every Day, So She Finally Gave Him More Than What He Was Asking For

Dealing with picky customers can test employees’ patience.

This employee used to work at a convenience store where she sometimes served food to customers.

Even though she carefully prepares food, one customer constantly complained about his breakfast sandwich.

So when the same customer asked for more black pepper in his bagel, she made sure he wouldn’t complain again… ever!

Read the full story below for all the details.

You want more pepper? Sure! Years ago, I worked mostly retail, with a scattering of retail food service. I worked at a QuickChek for a few months, which is similar to a Wawa or Sheetz. Gas, subs, snacks—basically mid-range. I did a bunch of different jobs there, including making food, which I kind of hated. Everything was just reheated slop or low-grade pseudo-food, which is standard.

This female employee noticed a regular customer who would order the same food every time.

But some regulars got very picky about their food. Some I get. I mean, you want to be sure you’re putting something at least okay into your body. But some people were just complainers for the sake of it. One dude came in just about every morning. To sit in and eat a poppy seed bagel, buttered, with multiple bacon rounds stacked thick and extra black pepper.

But every time she did it, the customer would always complain.

My one coworker who normally made it showed me how she made it for him, and he was always happy with her. I followed what she did to the letter each time. But each time, he’d come back and complain. “My bacon isn’t crisp enough.” “There isn’t enough bacon.” “This isn’t toasted enough.” “This is toasted too dark.” And his personal favorite, “There isn’t enough black pepper on this.” Every. Single. Time.

No matter how much she put pepper on his bagel, the customer continued to complain.

No matter how much I put on, it was never enough. I followed what my coworker did. She’d even tell me it looked good. But still, he’d complain. I vented to my coworkers, and they said they stopped making his sandwiches because of it since he did the same to them. What a jerk!

So when he made the same request, she smothered his bagel with black pepper!

So one day, he comes up and preemptively complains about the black pepper. “Make sure you put enough this time!” Okay, fine. I smothered that frigging thing like nobody’s business. The inside of that bagel looked as dark as the poppy outside. “Here you go!”

The customer later complained about having too much black pepper.

He came back a few minutes later and quietly said, “That’s about as much black pepper as one could tolerate.” “Was it not enough still?” “It was too much,” he grumbled. He still kept coming in almost every day for that disgusting sandwich. But at least it seemed like he was timing his approach for when I wasn’t there at the deli section.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar thought from this one.

This person is curious.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

Finally, quick and creative!

Be careful what you ask for. You just might get it.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.