Employee Refused To Cover His Friend’s Shift After A Last-Minute Request Because Of Prior Commitments, So His Friend Called Him Selfish And Unreliable

Honoring one’s word is very important to many people.

This man has no issue helping his friend cover his shifts when asked.

But when his friend asked for help at the last minute, he explained that he had prior commitments he couldn’t cancel.

Now, his friend is calling him selfish for saying no and describes him as an “unreliable friend.”

AITA for refusing to cover my friend’s shift because of prior commitments? I (27M) work part-time at a café with my friend “Jake” (28M). We usually cover shifts for each other occasionally. No problem. Last Friday night, Jake texted me around 9 pm, asking if I could cover his Saturday morning shift. Because he “has something important to take care of.”

This man had a prior commitment to a student he had been tutoring and to her sister.

Normally, I’m fine helping. But this time, I had already committed to a private tutoring session with a student I’ve been working with for months. It’s a high-paying session that I can’t reschedule without losing both money and credibility. I also promised the student in advance that I’d be there. On top of that, I had made plans later that morning to meet my sister. Which I had coordinated weeks ago and couldn’t just cancel.

He explained all this to Jake, but he was still called selfish and unreliable.

I told Jake all of this, explaining that I literally couldn’t cover the shift without breaking prior commitments. He got upset and said, “Come on, I’ve covered your shifts plenty of times. Can’t you just do this one for me?” I explained again that this wasn’t just a casual “I don’t feel like it” situation. It’s a matter of honoring prior commitments that are important professionally and personally. He responded that I’m being “selfish” and “not a reliable friend.”

Even though he thinks he’s in the right, he still feels bad for turning down his friend.

I feel like I’m in the right because I can’t just drop important obligations at the last minute. But I also understand why he’s frustrated. On one hand, he’s counting on me. On the other, I literally can’t. We haven’t spoken much since. So, AITA for refusing to cover my friend’s shift given these prior commitments, even though he really needed my help?

True friendship means understanding when someone simply can’t say yes.

