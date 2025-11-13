Employee Was Told Not To Speak To The Regional Manager During His Visit, So He Willingly Complied And Made His Boss Look Foolish

Workplace hierarchies can sometimes create unnecessary tensions.

This man was an entry-level employee who was told not to speak to the regional manager.

He decided to follow the rule to the letter.

So when the regional manager arrived, he acted as if he were non-existent.

Do not speak to the regional manager Many moons ago, I was the lowest guy at Rent-A-Center. The Regional Manager, Greg, was visiting. My manager wanted all the attention. So he told me not to speak to Greg for any reason.

When Greg arrived, he introduced himself and shook my hand, but I stayed silent. My manager gave a nervous smile and told him my name. Later, the phone rang for Greg. I yelled for my manager across the store that the phone was for Greg. Even though Greg was standing right next to me.

Greg asked why I didn’t just tell him directly. I silently looked at my manager. He awkwardly admitted he’d told me not to talk to him. Greg found it ridiculous, and my manager looked like a fool.

When you treat your employees like robots, don’t be surprised when they act like one.

