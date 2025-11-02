Employee Works With A Coworker Who Wasn’t Very Committed To Her Job, So She Wishes Her Luck In Finding One That She Will Actually Care About

Workplace dynamics get ruined if not everyone has the same dedication.

This woman has a coworker who showed passive-aggressive behavior at work.

The coworker regularly called in sick at the last minute and was often late.

When her coworker suddenly quit without giving notice, she knew exactly how unreliable she was.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Coworker quit today. Nice girl, but good riddance! A coworker speaks to people with a passive-aggressive tone of voice constantly. Ughhh. This is at KFC as well, so it puts everyone on edge. Today, she told us she’d quit. It’s custom to give 2 weeks’ notice, even in casual positions. I asked her if she’d be working over the next two weeks. She said no.

This woman asked why her coworker was quitting.

Turns out, she told our manager today she was quitting, starting as soon as her shift ended. We were asking why she quit. She said she hated having to travel to work. It would be like yeah, okay, if she had to get public transport from where she lives. But she drives to work. Hmm.

She started work early to cover for her.

She also called in sick yesterday, 30 minutes before her shift started. I started early to cover it, and another manager covered the rest of the shift. I asked her why she called in sick yesterday. She said she couldn’t be bothered “travelling” to work (she drives!). As an afterthought, she said her back was a little sore (yeah, okay…).

Her coworker was always late and would call in sick 30 minutes before her shift.

When asked why she was quitting as of “now,” she said that the manager always yelled at her for being late. And would never let her take days off. The thing is… she was always late. Always. And her definition of a day off is calling in sick 30 minutes before her shift.

So, she thinks that her coworker will find it difficult to find another job.

This is a casual job, too. It’s not like she works 5 days a week. She works at most 2 days. The more she spoke, the more irrational it all sounded. And the more relieved I was for her leaving. Good luck to her finding a job that will live up to her expectations!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one says they also have the same kind of coworker.

Here’s an honest assumption.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, short and straightforward.

It is easy to determine if someone isn’t committed to their job.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.