Employee Worries About The Upcoming Deadly Blizzard Coming To Their City, So She Urges Consumers To Stay At Home And Skip Shopping For The Meantime

Employee safety should always come before profit.

This woman is a retail worker in Kansas who is bracing for yet another massive snow and ice storm.

After losing paid time off during the last storm, she now faces a dangerous commute just to keep her job secure.

She urges people to stay at home and skip their shopping when bad weather is coming.

Don’t shop in inclement weather. Shopping in a blizzard tells corporate that there’s no reason to shut down. (Rant) I work retail in Kansas in an office supply store. We had a massive snowstorm last week (14.2″ – the record for my city is 15″ back in ’68). And I couldn’t get in to work. So, I called in. The shop ended up closing 3 hours after opening anyway, because conditions were so bad.

Corporate said, “Anyone who showed up gets paid for their whole shift. Anyone who called in has to use PTO.” Well, we’re due for another massive ice and snowstorm over the next two days. Problem is, the city almost exhausted its supply of road brine and sand. And there’s a shortage all the way to the Canadian border.

As a result, nobody will be brining or sanding the roads until after the blizzard. We are expecting another 8 to 15″ of snow over the next two days. And this is on top of the layer of rain that we will be getting before the blizzard. Putting this on top of the snow and ice and slush that’s still left over from last week’s storm, road conditions are going to be downright deadly. Not to mention the city doesn’t know where they’ll put the snow.

Our city is unlike other cities that are accustomed to massive amounts of snow. We don’t have a snow removal system much more advanced than “Eh, shove it off to the gutters, sidewalks, sides of the street and parking lots.” There’s no system in place to remove snow from residential areas that aren’t recognized snow routes or school routes. I’ll likely not find out tomorrow if the store’s going to close until after they open. This means unless I want to lose another day’s pay and lose more precious PTO, I’m going to have to go in to work. Even if it’s just for an hour before I’m dismissed. The commute’s going to be hell though.

Folks, no retail corporation is going to cover your car repair and hospital bill. Or worse, your funeral expenses (or even go to your funeral) if you end up with bad luck on an already horrible commute. When they expect you to come in. Please speak with your wallet, and even your car. If the weather is bad, don’t go out shopping. Don’t even window shop.

Any foot traffic will give corporate enough of a reason to say: “Look, there’s customers. See? We don’t need to close.” Wish me luck tomorrow morning, guys. And to those who are also working in the Midwest during this Snow-Pocalypse, stay warm, and stay safe.

No job is worth risking your life for in dangerous weather.

