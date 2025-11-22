Employee’s Coworker Cashed In On A Bonus Meant For Them, So They Debated Whether To Call Them Out For Their Dishonesty

Workplace mix-ups happen all the time, but some are harder to ignore than others.

When one employee realized a colleague with a nearly identical name had been wrongly paid for their achievements, they couldn’t help but be annoyed their peer didn’t try to make things right.

WIBTA if I called out a coworker for keeping a bonus that was meant for me? I’m not poor — not by any stretch of the imagination. I am well-off, and small achievement awards and bonuses, while nice, won’t help me achieve my financial goals.

One day, this employee noticed a troubling error.

In preparation for a management review, I was reviewing team awards. I noticed someone with a name very similar to mine got credit (and a payout) for achievements that were actually mine. Think “Pat E. Pleta” vs. “Pat E. Pletta.”

Believe it or not, this has actually happened before.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. I’ve gotten at least five bonuses I didn’t earn and always returned them (I have a common name).

Their peer didn’t seem to share the same interest in transparency — and it bugged them.

This person didn’t. They just took the money and ran. I don’t need or want the money, but it annoys the crap out of me that they didn’t do the right thing. AITA if I emailed them to ask why they kept quiet?

This is starting to sound like an issue too big for just one employee to solve.

