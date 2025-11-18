Engaged Woman Accidentally Revealed Her Fiancé’s Surprise To His Sister, So Now He’s Mad At Her And Giving Her The Cold Shoulder

Surprises can be beautiful, but can also be disastrous if everyone is not informed about the plan.

This woman was recently engaged and thrilled to receive a meaningful family heirloom as her ring.

Her fiancé plans to curate the remaining diamonds to give them to his sister as a gift.

She didn’t know it was supposed to be a surprise, so she revealed his fiancé’s plan to his sister.

Now, her fiancé is upset, and she feels heartbroken over her mistake.

Check out the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for ruining a surprise? I feel like I completely messed up. My fiancé and I got engaged a few weeks ago. And when we did, he used his mom’s original ring. She passed away a few years ago.

When he gave me the ring, he told me how his sister knew. And how he was saving the rest of the diamonds for her to curate into something special. To me, at the time, he never said this was a surprise or that I needed to keep this a secret. If anything, I felt like he and his sister had talked about this. And that’s why he saved the rest of the diamonds from the ring.

Fast forward to today. My fiancé, his sister, and I were talking, and she goes, “So what’s going on with the other diamonds?” He said that he was going to use all of them for my wedding band. I was feeling bad in the moment, like, honey, why would you say that I’m getting all of them? I said, “No, we’re going to give you some so you can have a piece of your mom.” And my fiancé got super mad at me in the moment and was like, “Dude, what the hell?”

He was giving me the cold shoulder and said I should’ve known in the moment that she had no idea. I was like, “Oh my God, I totally had no idea. I didn’t realize it was a surprise.” I honestly felt bad because I didn’t want her thinking I was greedy and taking all of the diamonds from her mom’s ring. I feel actually awful. Like sick to my stomach thinking about how I ruined this surprise. AITA for ruining a surprise?

If it’s meant to be a surprise, tell other people that it is.

