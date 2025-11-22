Entitled Woman Blocks Parking Lot Exit With Her Car And Doesn’t Rush To Come Back, So Another Driver Calls A Tow Truck And The Police

Imagine being a college student in a rush to get to class when you can’t get out of the parking lot because another driver parked their car in front of the exit. What would you do?

In this story, one student is in this exact situation, and when the driver refuses to move their car, they take matters into their own hands.

Let’s read the whole story.

“Don’t get your panties in a twist. I’ll be gone in 5 minutes anyway.” The year is 2001. It’s 8AM and I’m late to the first class of the day with a professor that hates my guts. The pressure is real and I am getting my student beater car out of the underground garage only to find the exit blocked by a black Nissan X-trail. Based on the pristine condition of its paint, the poor thing had most likely never left town and the worse obstacle it had surmounted was the curb it was now proudly blocking…

The driver seemed clueless.

Out of the vehicle steps out a creature the locals (This is south of France) call a Cagole. For those of you too lazy to look it up, picture bleached blond hair with a solid 5 centimeter of dark roots showing, skin so tanned it looks like leather, a wide open mouth full of chewing gum with a Gauloise Caporal cigarette somehow precariously stuck in the corner of her mouth. Granted, I could have reacted more politely but a combination of stress, sleeplessness and general frustration to the fact that it was the 3rd time in 5 days that somebody had decided to ignore the big underground parking door studded with 3 NO PARKING signs got the better of me and I honked and yelled, asking her to move her car. Now. Please. Thank you.

Her idea of 5 minutes is quite inaccurate.

All I got in return was a finger and the scream “Don’t get your panties in a twist now jerk. I’ll be gone in 5 minutes anyway so chill.” before she disappeared in one of the nearby businesses. 5 minutes pass. No sign of the Cagole. 5 more minutes. Nothing. An other 5. Surprisingly enough, still nothing. At this point, I am guaranteed to miss the start of my class and am already looking forward to the stern and condescending scolding of the professor. I am delighted, my mood is improving by leaps and bounds and I resign myself to the obvious: the lady is not coming back any time soon and my only two choices left are either to somehow convince her to move her car or get it towed away.

She continued to be rude and entitled.

Since I had not been the most civil during first interaction with her, I decide to mend my way, enter the premises she disappeared in 15 minutes ago and find her sitting cosily with a cup of coffee and an other cigarette doing small talk. If looks could kill, I would have been reduced to atoms on the spot. She answered my question with a colourful “Back off you little jerk, can’t you see I’m working here??? Back off. I’ll be done in half an hour anyway so what are you complaining about? Get the heck out of here.”

It didn’t end well for her.

She actually did come out 30 minutes later and would have escaped the tow truck had it not been for her 4 fully deflated tyres. So instead she spent 15 minutes working on her tan next to her car before the police removed it and gave her a ticket for illegal parking AND an other ticket for disorderly conduct and disrespect for the police force. It’s never a good idea to swear and curse at cops. Also, to this day, I still wonder if she noticed the potato I squeezed in her exhaust pipe…

How rude to block the exit of a parking lot and just leave your car there, especially when you know someone is trying to leave.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Apparently “Cogole” has multiple meanings.

There was no reason to wait to call the tow truck.

Apparently, this is common revenge.

Let’s think about this from the potato’s perspective. LOL

Hopefully, she’ll be more considerate next time.

