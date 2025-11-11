Family Friend Tried A Walking Trick While Watching Her Friend’s Toddler, But When The Baby Took Her First Steps, She Filmed It And Left The Baby’s Mom Feeling Like She Missed A Once-In-A-Lifetime Moment

You never realize how emotional parenting moments can be until you accidentally cause one.

So, what would you do if you were babysitting your friend’s toddler and tried a walking trick you read about, only for it to make her take her very first steps with you instead of her parents?

Would you feel guilty they missed the moment and keep quiet? Or would you record the moment so they could still have the memory?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation and wonders if she made the wrong choice.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for having my friends toddler take her first steps while her parents weren’t there? I’m friends with a guy I’ve known since kindergarten. He got married some years ago, and now he and his wife have a little baby girl, who is currently at toddler age. I come over often enough that I’m used to seeing the little bugger, and she’s great. I don’t have any other little kids from family or anything in my life, so it’s been great seeing a little human grow. Every once in a blue moon, they ask me to watch her for a few hours while my friend and his wife get some date time or whatever they need to do.

When the little girl took the steps, she caught the moment on camera.

I was hanging out with her, and I knew that they’d been trying to get her to take her first steps. I read about a trick where if you make them hold something, they will walk without holding onto a surface. So I gave her a toy and filmed it, and it worked! I sent the video to them, and my friend didn’t care. He was just happy, but his wife was super upset! She was mad at me that they weren’t there for that big moment.

Even though the moment was captured on film, the mother is still really angry.

I don’t have the type of relationship with her where I can have a deep one-on-one conversation, but I talked to my friend about it, and he’s not upset with me, but his wife still is. She thinks I robbed her of a key moment. I did see it on film, but I get what she’s saying. I had no malicious intent in getting the toddler to take those first steps. I honestly didn’t think the trick would work, but it did. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why the mom is so upset, but it doesn’t seem like she did this on purpose.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about this situation.

There are some things in life that you just don’t try to take credit for, and a child’s first steps are on that list.

