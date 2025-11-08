Family Was Moving Out Of Their House, But A Stranger Thought They Were Having A Garage Sale So He Tried To Buy His Furniture Off The Truck

Some people will try to buy anything if they think it’s for sale.

I Moving it’s not for sale. Many years ago, my wife, teen son, and I were bringing some things out of our old house. For the movers to load on the 44′ moving semi with a prominent national name on the side. Unbeknownst to us, until the night before, our neighbor on the corner was having a garage sale. Having had small experience with a semi rig, I went out and marked off no parking spaces. So the truck could maneuver.

Even with that, I had to go out and guard the spaces around 7 AM. Even though the garage sale was not supposed to start until 9. They’d say, “Oh, we’ll move.” I’d say, “I can’t afford to come looking for you, as minutes count with these trucks. So if you give me your keys now, I can move it then…”

Or I’d remind them that the sheriff said this is the township. So there is no right of way on the properties on this street. “So, you’re on private property, and I’ve already spoken to my neighbors about it.” They left, but got my neighbors to put their cars there, and we used ours in those slots. Because as soon as one left and we put the tape back up, another one would drive in.

So the truck comes, the ramp is down, and the movers are carrying our kitchen table up the ramp. Someone walking across our lawn to the yard sale asks them how much for the table. He follows them into the truck and goes, “Oh, six matching chairs. How much for the whole set?” The movers ask him nicely to leave the truck and ask the homeowner.

He just walks into the propped-open front door and starts looking into rooms, going: “Hey, who owns this joint?” He scared my wife and son, who just pointed to the family room. He comes in, and I’m wearing a blue work shirt stained under the arms. It was hot, and I looked like one of the crew.

He says, “Where’s the owner?” I said, “What did you need him for?” He says, “I want to buy that kitchen table and chairs and want to know what he would want for them.” I said, “$628, not a penny less.” He said, “I could buy them on sale new at that price.” I said, “Yep, I know.”

He said, “But you can’t expect to sell them at a garage sale for that.” “Yep, you’re right,” I said. “But we’re not having a garage sale. We’re moving.” He says, “And this is your stuff?” “Yes,” I said, “and I bought that chair and table about five months ago.” He paused and said, “Man, you got a really good price.”

Just because they’re bringing stuff outside doesn’t mean they’re having a garage sale.

