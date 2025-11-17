Father Gets Emotional When His Daughter Starts Kindergarten, But When His Own Dad Insults Him, He Says Something That Strains Their Relationship

Imagine having a horrible father who literally kicks you out of the house 2 weeks after your 18th birthday.

AITA for accusing our dad of not loving us? My (26M) mom was amazing, sweet yet firm, a total rockstar. My dad, on the other hand, treated us like burdens. He made constant comments every year on our birthdays saying “Only this many more years until you’re 18 and you’re out of my house.” He always said it in a “joking” way, but even from a young age, my brothers and I knew he was not joking.

Their dad wasn't kidding.

Unfortunately, our mom died when we were teens. The comments ramped up at that point. Sure enough, my oldest brother turned 18, he was gifted a 2 week eviction notice. As he’s a few years older than my other brother and I, we were able to prepare a little more so we weren’t totally blindsided at 18.

He kicked them out while they were still in high school!

We had always figured we’d have to move out after graduation, but hadn’t foreseen he truly meant right after we turned 18, even though all of us have fall or winter birthdays, so we were still in high school for several months after. We just accepted it as reality. I’m the youngest and when I turned 17, my dad got a calendar and began marking down the days until I turned 18. It was a daily countdown where he’d mark the days off.

Becoming a grandfather softened their dad a bit.

My brothers and I didn’t talk to our dad for a while after moving out, but eventually my eldest brother’s wife had a baby and my dad started showing up again. He is arguably a better grandfather than he ever was a dad so when I became a dad 5 years ago, I allowed him around my child. Though, I admit, becoming a dad myself made me realize how wrong my dad was.

He sounds like a great dad.

I love my little girl so much. Sure, fatherhood is not easy but I am certainly not counting down the days until she’s 18. If she wants, she could live with me forever. I find myself actually sad at how fast the time is going. I entered fatherhood unplanned and actually do 90% of it on my own as her mom is barely around (long story), but I still wouldn’t change a thing.

When kids start school, it can be really emotional for the parents.

Last month, my daughter started kindergarten. She is very independent and just walked on in, no issues. I held it together but admit I broke down crying when I got back to my car because she’s just growing up so damn fast. I work at my eldest brother’s restaurant and showed up for my shift a hot mess. He was comforting me as he’s been there with his own kids.

Their dad was not at all compassionate.

Our dad stopped by for breakfast and asked what was wrong. He laughed when we explained and said I was too damn soft. I said it must be foreign to him to see what a loving father is actually like. This ticked our dad off and he started arguing with me, saying it was disgusting I accused him of not loving us. He kept saying he was “from a different time.”

He's wondering if he should've held his tongue.

While my eldest brother doesn’t take issue with what I said, my second eldest brother told me I was wrong to accuse him of not loving us and said it puts words in his mouth. He also said it was just starting problems as my dad has gotten better and has been trying. It’s been a month since the incident and my dad refuses to see my daughter since I said this and she misses her grandpa. It’s left me wondering if I’m a jerk.

It really does sound like his dad wasn't a very good dad, but it's too bad being called out on it means he refuses to see his granddaughter.

Let's see what advice Reddit has to offer.

His dad showed his true colors.

This person suggests proceeding with caution.

Kicking them out so quickly was pretty extreme.

Here’s a suggestion to cut him off and not look back.

You don’t prove you love someone by refusing to see them.

