Father Tried To Discipline His Son With Special Needs By Setting A Punishment For Screaming, But His Wife Disagreed With His Approach

Parenting styles can sometimes clash between a mother and a father.

This man wanted his son to stop screaming, so he told him to stop or else he wouldn’t be allowed to paint at home.

His wife didn’t agree with his approach.

Their disagreement quickly turned into a debate about what really works when raising children.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

My wife thinks punishment doesn’t work, we are arguing about this I have a 5-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter. In the past, my wife has had issues with permissive parenting. And I think this is part of that.

This man told his son to stop his annoying pretend screams.

My son is wonderful, very mildly on the spectrum. He has trouble making friends and part of that is because he can be very annoying. Today, in the car, he started doing this annoying thing where he keeps pretending to scream. I finally said stop it or you can’t paint when we get home (he loves painting).

His wife told him that punishment doesn’t work on their son.

This got him upset for obvious reasons. My wife says punishment doesn’t work. I ask her then why would he stop any bad behavior? She says “because his consequence will be we don’t want to be around him”. That sounds insane to me.

He worries that if they don’t punish him, the kid will grow up completely disrespectful.

I worry this will result in him growing up completely disrespecting authority. Additionally, he wont make friends because we never stop the annoying behaviour, so he won’t realize it’s wrong. AITA for thinking he does need punishment when he doesn’t listen?

There’s no fixed parenting rule when it comes to children with special needs.

