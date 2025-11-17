Former Coworker Sabotaged His Promotion, So This Man Returned The Favor Years Later When She Was Up For A Job At His New Workplace

Some people would resort to anything just to get ahead.

This man’s promotion was blocked by one of the managers who worked in the company. Years later, the same person was applying for a job in the new company he works for, so he finally got his revenge.

Block my promotion? I’ll block you from getting hired. I was working at a large company with plenty of politics. Promotions within a division were reviewed by a group of middle managers from different departments in that division during a live meeting with the head of the division. I was up for promotion, but I didn’t get it (I ended up getting it 6 months later, but the damage was done – I had sought out other jobs by then, had an offer, and quit). A couple of my manager-level friends were in the meeting and told me why I got blocked. A manager from another department, whom I hadn’t ever worked with, stood up and argued against my promotion. It was probably because this person was upset that a promotion she had put up was successfully argued against by my own department head. She had made up some totally untrue nonsense about my performance in order to get her way.

Four years later, I’m a department head at a small company when we open a position as head of the function that my promotion blocker was a part of, and sure enough, she applied. She was scheduled for an interview when I get contacted by HR, because they noticed we worked at the same company at the same time. I remembered her blocking my promotion so I told HR that she wasn’t good, wouldn’t be a good fit, hiring her would be a mistake, blah blah blah. It got her interview canceled, they just told her that we decided to elevate an internal candidate. Three years later, this small company ended up getting taken out by a larger company for a massive stock price increase, over the price we were at when the position opened. Because we had lots of stock options, I effectively cost her an enormous payday. It was so satisfying. That’s what she gets for being a jerk in a very connected industry.

