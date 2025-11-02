Friend.com Is Running One Of The Largest Marketing Campaigns Ever In New York City, And The Locals Are Vandalizing It As Fast As The Ads Go Up

Friend.com is a new AI-based product that promises its customers that they have an AI friend at the touch of a button.

The company behind the device is running the largest-ever ad campaign on the New York City Subway, but the ads are getting vandalized as fast as they are put up.

A TikToker made a video about the ongoing story. The video begins with him saying, “One of the biggest marketing campaigns in the history of the New York City Subway is currently happening with Friend.com, which is this necklace you wear, you can talk to it, and then it sends you texts. It’s supposed to be your friend.”

That is a weird product. An AI friend.

He goes on to say, “New Yorkers are responding to it by vandalizing it. Left and right, vandalizing it all over the subways. You’re seeing things like, ‘Warning, This is a surveillance device.’ ‘Get real friends.’ ”

So, the New Yorkers don’t like this product. In their defense, this product is pretty creepy.

Later in the video, the TikToker said, “What’s interesting is Avi, the founder of Friend.com, the guy behind this marketing campaign, is embracing the graffiti on his ads. He responded to somebody saying, ‘Hey, I want a full book of this. I love all this graffiti.'”

As they say, no publicity is bad publicity. I would bet that the marketing is doing well, but the attention it gets due to the graffiti is even better.

The video ended with the TikToker saying, “This battle, between human and AI, even though humans are building the AI, is the battle of my time. And I really hope we don’t lose, but it really feels like we are.”

There are lots of AI products out there, but this one seems to have really hit a nerve with many people.

Make sure that you take some time to watch the full video; the whole story is pretty crazy.

You can see the video here:

@jackmacbarstool Feels like a scary black mirror episode come to life. ♬ original sound – Jack Mac

The people in the comments seem to hate it as much as the New Yorkers.

This person says it feels like an episode of Black Mirror.

Here is someone who thinks AI is a good thing.

Is this really true? Yikes!

AI is going to replace us all.

