Friend Promises To Treat His Buddy To A Warhammer Set, But When The Friend Keeps Adding To The Bill, He Pays The Agreed Amount And Leaves Him At The Store

When one gamer offered to treat his friend to a starter Warhammer set so they could both play together, he didn’t expect it to turn into a full-blown friendship fallout.

But when his friend ignored the spending limit, kept piling items into the cart, and assumed he’d cover it all because he was “rich,” the treat quickly turned sour.

Read on for the story.

AITA: Told friend I’d treat him in a store with a budget limit, he exceeded the limit, I left him at the store but paid what we agreed upon, now he doesn’t want to talk to me and tells all our friends I’m a liar. My friend and I were talking about buying stuff to start our 40k Warhammer experience. He didn’t have extra money but I really wanted us to be able to play this game, so I saved up a little more than what I was planning to spend on it so I can pay for his set as well. When we got to the store, he picked up the set he liked and it’s still within our agreed budget. However, while browsing other stuff that he liked, he kept on adding it to what he’s gonna purchase.

Well, that’s not nice.

I told him that I won’t be able to pay for the rest because it’s gonna go over our budget, but he said that I can pay for it coz I’m “rich” (I’m not rich, we can get by more than him but not rich lol). He really didn’t want to listen to me and he got too absorbed in looking for other stuff that he kept on ignoring me. I got fed up, so I just went to the cashier, paid for my stuff, left the money I told him I’d treat him with and left him there. I left him a message but didn’t get a response.

This didn’t end well, did it?

The next day, when I went to uni, all our friends were ignoring me (well most of them anyway), I found out later that day that he was telling our group of friends that I was a liar that I’d pay for his stuff but didn’t (I didn’t pay for everything, but I did pay for what we agreed upon). AITA in doing what I did? Should I have just paid for the extra stuff he got?

Reddit sided firmly with NTA.

This person says he did NOTHING wrong, at all. In fact, he did everything right.

This person calls the friend greedy and unappreciative.

This person says he’s nicer than he would’ve been!

If someone treats you to something, don’t treat their wallet like a free-for-all—friendship doesn’t come with unlimited store credit.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.