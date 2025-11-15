Friends Reenact The Iconic Dinner Fight Scene From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills In Hilarious New Video

Whether you love it or hate it, there is no denying that the Real Housewives show is a cultural phenomenon with some incredible scenes.

Some friends recorded themselves reenacting one of the most iconic scenes from the Beverly Hills season of the show, and it is going viral.

The video begins in a nice dining room with the friends around the table, and the caption reads, “For my 30th birthday dinner, I asked my friends to do a table read of RHOBH season 2 Amsterdam fight.”

I’ll be honest, I haven’t seen it, but I’m intrigued.

Immediately, the scene begins with one woman dramatically yelling, “I’m concerned about you and your situation at home!”

The camera moves to the guy next to her, who reads, “You want to bring out my stuff!? Let’s talk about YOUR home life!”

The friends (and sometimes the people reading lines) can hardly keep their laughter contained. These people are clearly having a lot of fun.

The reading continues with two people going back and forth, saying, “I’m not talking to you, I’m not talking to you.” And the other person saying, “Shame on you. Shame on you.”

These friends are really getting into their parts!

Perhaps the funniest part of the video is that while these people are reading their lines with so much passion, the chef who they brought in to cater the dinner is walking around serving food. He is clearly trying to remain professional, but has a smile on his face.

Near the end of the video, someone reads the line, “What you don’t want out for everyone to know! You’d better WATCH what you talk about!”

Honestly, it is so fun to see these friends having such a wonderful time.

Maybe I need to watch that show now! It seems crazy.

Make sure you watch the video for yourself; it is hilarious.

The people in the comments are clearly big fans of the skit. Read below to see what they had to say.

This commenter gives them all 10 out of 10 for their performance.

Here is someone who wants them to do a different scene.

And here is someone else who loved the chef in the background.

Just friends having fun.

