GM And Other Managers Were Restricted From Taking Weekends Off Unless Approved, So This Man Questioned Whether This New Policy Is Legal And Fair

Employees and managers are expected to adapt quickly to changes in workplace culture.

This man is now the general manager of the company he worked for for nearly a decade.

After the company changed ownership, new policies were introduced.

The policies kept changing, until the recent one stated that managers couldn’t take weekends off unless approved.

So now, he’s questioning how fair or legal these policies are.

No more weekends off ever! I have worked for the same company for almost 10 years. I started as a dishwasher and have moved my way up to GM. Management was allowed to make all the important decisions about anything related to the business. This includes scheduling.

Two years ago, the company changed ownership. And with new ownership comes new policies, obviously. Some have been great, and some, not so much. New ownership made a rule that Management had to work weekends. But could take one weekend day off every other week.

It made sense to him since weekends were the busiest days for their store.

This took some getting used to, but they were right. The weekends are the busiest days. And upper management should be in the store for most of those days. All was well for a few years.

The “Weekends off” policy kept changing and changing.

Then, at the beginning of the spring, they said that management could not take any weekends off until September. Unless they were approved by the company. This was not a popular policy, but it made sense since summer is the busiest months. So now, it’s September, and there is a new policy in place. Management is no longer to take any weekends off unless approved by the company. And if they are approved for the day off, they must use a vacation day!

Now, he’s wondering if the new policy is legal.

Is this even legal? Another manager at a different location has his brother’s wedding to attend where he is the best man later this month. The company is making him decide whether to go to his bachelor party or the wedding. He’s the friggin’ best man!

He added that every location has multiple managers to oversee the store.

I’d like to add that every location has multiple managers. It’s not like a manager would just leave a location manager-less ever. There is always coverage of management at each location every day.

Some workplace policies just don’t make sense at all!

