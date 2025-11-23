Grandmother’s Severe Social Anxiety Held Her Back At Family Events, So Her Daughter Issued An Ultimatum To Follow Her Treatment Or Stay Away

Family gatherings are supposed to be filled with love, but mental health challenges can make them feel impossible to navigate.

So when one grandmother’s severe social anxiety caused her to miss out on yet another of her granddaughter’s important occasions, her daughter gave her an ultimatum that she couldn’t ignore.

AITA for having to leave my grandaughters birthday party? My first granddaughter’s birthday party was Saturday. I have always had, and will always have, severe social anxiety. It’s just there. And it’s awful.

So at her granddaughter’s party, her anxiety struck again.

Halfway through the party, I thought I was going to pass out. So I left to take the medication that I had left at my daughter’s house, and I couldn’t get back up. I couldn’t go to the second half of her party.

For her, it’s all a part of a troubling pattern, and the rest of her family is taking notice too.

This isn’t the first time I’ve had to leave a social engagement, and my daughter has given me an ultimatum: either be there and deal with the anxiety, or don’t be there at all. I feel broken, lost, and unloved. I just want to know: AITA?

Mental health struggles are real, but so is following through on important obligations.

This user thinks this should be a warning sign for her to take her treatment more seriously.

This commenter is on her daughter’s side.

Surely another treatment method would be more effective than whatever she’s doing now.

This commenter can’t help but wonder why she didn’t take the medication before the party.

Ignoring her treatment and letting anxiety control her actions only hurt the people who love her most.

Her family shouldn’t have to suffer because she won’t take her own care seriously.

