He Was Shopping For His Lunch, But A Fellow Shopper Insisted He Help Her Find The Dairy-Free Section

It’s kind of bizarre, when you think about it, how wearing any uniform at all can equate to working in the store you’re shopping in at the time.

This person worked at a technology store, but the grocery store shopper insist he help her there, too.

Check out all of the details below.

I work nextdoor, not here This happened about a week ago and I still think about it because of how absurd this lady was (also my first time haha) So I work in a tech store that is on the first floor of a shopping center. My stores uniform is full black. Black bulky cargo pants with the stores entire name in bright blue on the leg and black sweater with the store name in LARGE text on the back, over the chest and down the right arm. the sweater is also made from the usual hoodie material, very comfy.

It sounds like they should be easy to identify.

Right next door to the store I work at there is a grocery store. It is themed after the kiwi fruit and so it’s colours are neon/bright green. The store itself from the outside and the employee uniform there are all green. their sweaters are made of fleece.

I wouldn’t have been so calm.

So here comes the day. I’ve left my store to quickly buy some food for my break so I go to the grocery store, as I’m looking at the different sandwiches trying to decide which one IO want I hear this “ehem….ehem.. EhEM!” I, obviously don’t turn around because I’m in full uniform for my store so obviously whatever it is that’s happening isn’t directed at me until I get a hand on my shoulder that physically drags me back. I’m obviously startled by this and go what is “wrong with you? Why’d you do that??” while looking at her and then she basically hisses at me and says. “Who do you think you are ignoring a customer?? Now show me where the dairy free section is!”

They tried to handle it maturely.

I look at her for a good while without responding and that apparently made her angrier because she went “WELL! Aren’t you going to do your job!? SHow it to me!” At this point I’m fed up, but still in work mode so I smile and say “Maam, I’m afraid I don’t know where the dairy free stuff is.. I don’t work here. You could ask one of them instead” I then point to one of the actual employees there in their neon green fleece jackets.

Does she think the grocery store and the tech store are one giant thing?

This was apparently the wrong thing to do because she got really huffy and went “You helped me find my son’s headsett in the store so obviously you work here!!! Now show me the dairy free!” At that point she was yelling and had me standing back against the fridge with the sandwitches. Luckily for me a security guard came up to her and told her to back off, stop yelling and leave me alone.

I would have been rattled, too.

I took my chance and grabbed a sandwich and ran off further into the store where an employee asked me if I was alright. She helped me find some more stuff I was looking for, I paid and promptly ran away to my stores breakroom to hide. My supervisor saw it too and gave me an extra 15 mins for my break. I was pretty rattled when it happened but now it’s just funny to me

I have no idea what’s wrong with people.

I can’t wait to hear Reddit’s response to this one.

It’s easy to be clever when you’re not in the moment!

Remembering people is hard.

Lots of people “in decline” out there.

That’s technically assault.

Seems like common sense.

Some customers are unbelievable.

But touching someone is never ok.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.