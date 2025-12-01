Head Salesman Denied This Delivery Manager The Credit Card For Fuel, So He Did The Delivery With An Almost Empty Tank And The Company Truck Broke Down

Some managers are power-tripping for no reason.

This delivery manager requested the company card to fill up the truck’s fuel, but he was denied by the head salesman, and a series of unfortunate and costly events happened next.

Wont give me the card to get fuel? Enjoy the towing bill I was just reminded of something that happened to me back in the early 90s. I was managing a warehouse for a furniture company. We were busy enough to keep a small 12-foot box truck and a pickup running around delivering all day. Part of my job was also deliveries. So, even though I was warehouse manager, I did not have access to the fuel credit card. It was kept locked up in the boss’s desk. This particular day, the truck was down to about a 1/8th of a tank, something you should never do with a diesel, so I asked for the card to fill it up to make a delivery. The boss would ordinarily not have a problem with this, but he was out that day and I had to deal with the head salesman who decided that an 1/8th of a tank was perfectly adequate to make this delivery. I could fill it up when I get back.

The truck broke down as a result of the head salesman’s refusal to give the card.

So, I made the delivery, and on the way back, the truck starts running out of fuel, it would die and I would restart and we could make it a mile and it would die again. I get it into the station and it dies as we coast in. I called the salesman, he huffed and puffed, and finally sent somebody out with the card about an hour later. We fill it up and she won’t start. We ran her so low, we pulled air and the whole system needs to be bled. So, truck gets towed to the repair place and bled. They put in a new filter just to be sure. It’s out of commission for two days, so we have to rent a truck. So all told, we missed all the deliveries for the rest of that day, had to pay to have the truck towed, and repaired, and had to rent a truck… all because the head salesman had to be a jerk and not want to give me the card. He got a serious chewing out over that, and never again did he give anybody any trouble about handing over the card. I wish I could say everything was roses over that, but he was always a jerk and would find new ways to be a jerk to us, but never with the fuel card after that.

Nothing like saving on gas just to spend triple on repairs.

Flexing authority never gets you anywhere.

