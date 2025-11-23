Her Boyfriend Has Been Neglecting Her And Their Baby At His Friend’s Destination Wedding Trip, So This Woman Wants To Skip The Ceremony To Get Back At Him

Destination weddings are meant to be fun.

But not when you’re taking care of a baby alone, while your boyfriend is off galavanting with friends. That’s what this woman was experiencing, so she devised a plan to punish him for it.

Read below for the full details of the story.

AITA for not going to a wedding because boyfriend wants to go to the casino? My (33F) boyfriend (29M) and I are currently out of town for a “destination wedding.” We also have a 9-month-old baby. The groom is my boyfriend’s good friend since high school, and my boyfriend is in the wedding party. For additional context, the bachelor party was two months ago, for six days, and also a “destination trip.” Obviously, with the baby, I’ve been limited on what pre-wedding activities, but I have offered to be the designated driver and attended what I could over the last week.

This woman’s boyfriend has been out almost every night the whole trip.

My boyfriend has been gone the last three nights until 1 am bar-hopping, night golfing, etc. Again he’s in the wedding party I get it. But last night he went to the casino without the groom-to-be and was hanging out with the groom‘s brother and a few other 21-year-olds. Again out late, even though he had to be up at 7am for wedding day golf. Today is the actual wedding and there had been discussion of an after party at a bar, but the bride and groom decided to focus on each other and not have an after party. The wedding reception is until 11pm. My boyfriend then tells me he’s planning on going to the casino again with the brother after the wedding, and I’ll just go back to our hotel alone. And this is our last night here. He wouldn’t even be with his friend, and in the last three years we’ve been together, he’s never hung out with this brother before.

So she’s thinking of skipping the wedding to get back at him.

And so I asked him, do any of these guys have girlfriends and a baby? He said no. Then I asked if that’s what he wants too (no girlfriend or baby), to which of course he said no. But apparently I’m out of line for thinking he might want to spend the rest of the “romantic” evening with me on our last night out of town. Now I’m debating on even going to the wedding because what’s the point, so AITA if I don’t go?

One parties and the other parents, that doesn’t sound fair.

Don’t ditch the wedding, but ditch the selfish boyfriend.

