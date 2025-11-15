Her Brother Ate Her Half Of The Treats That Were Gifted To Both Of Them, So She Started Charging Him For All Of Her Food That He Eats Without Her Permission

Sibling love is a complicated thing.

This woman is living with her brother who has been finishing off her food without her permission. So now, she wants to charge him for all of her food that he eats.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for telling my brother I am going to start taxing him for eating my food My brother (M24) and I (F22) have been living together since August, and so far it’s gone better than expected. My only genuine problem is how often he will eat my food or leftovers. Most of the time, I don’t really mind, and I appreciate the help finishing off food… when I offer it. Recently, though, I feel like he has gotten worse, and will finish off my food without mentioning it, so when I go to eat, it’s just gone. This frustration that has been brewing inside me for the last few months hit a peak yesterday. I have been away all weekend, dog-sitting for my grandparents.

This woman’s brother ate all her share of the candy.

On Saturday, I stopped by the apartment because my dad and his family came by to drop off a “boo basket.” I have never gotten one of these but it was like a fall gift basket with treats and candy and fall themed household goods, very sweet and cute. I unwrapped the gift with my brother and my dad’s family. I returned back to dog-sitting as soon as my family left. I guess my mistake was expecting my brother to think of saving me any of the treats from the basket over the course of one day. A gift for BOTH of us to share. When I stopped by yesterday evening for the lions game and bring the dog around, he not only ate most of the treats.. but all of them. There was probably a sandwich size ziplock of candy, gone. Candy corn bag of popcorn, gone. I am surprised he didn’t eat the candle, mugs, and cocoa powder too.

So she asked him to pay for all her food that he eats.

So, I asked him if he thought this was fair, he laughed and couldn’t stop laughing because he was totally out of it and didn’t care about how I was feeling. I told him that I was going to start sending him Venmo request for all the food of mine he eats. He obviously started to say no, and that wouldn’t be fair either because I make a lot more money than him (I also pay more for utilities and rent so it’s not like I haven’t accommodated him). But I cannot stand that he doesn’t respect my boundaries or even think of me as he devours a gift for the both of us. Is it fair to start requesting money from him to hopefully help him recognize the consequence of his actions/prevent more theft? I feel like he just doesn’t care. And don’t even get me started on how my mother perpetuates this behavior. Are there other ways to prevent this?

Maybe put a lock on the fridge or something.

Enforce a food tax or kiss your food away.

