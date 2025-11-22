Her Dad Insisted On Paying For Her To Go To Graduate School, But When He Got Engaged, He Changed His Mind

Parental promises are meant to be kept no matter what.

What would you do if your parent didn’t keep their promise?

This woman’s dad promised her that he would cover her post-grad tuition, so she enrolled straight away without saving up. But her dad doesn’t want to follow through with his promise.

Read the full story for more details.

AITA For Getting Upset My Dad Won’t Pay My Tuition I (22F) have an incredibly privileged life where my father (55M) is well-off and has helped pay for my siblings’ educations, covering whatever loans, grants, scholarships, etc, didn’t. I got the same offer from him. However, I got a full ride for undergrad to a school when I was 17. I didn’t love the school, but I wasn’t going to waste my dad’s money going to a different university when I had a free option. In undergrad, I worked two jobs to make sure I could cover expenses like rent, food, textbooks, etc., and never took a dime from my dad, not that I didn’t appreciate his offer. The field I’m going into requires a clinical doctorate (four years post-grad), but obviously that’s expensive so I was planning on taking a few years off, just to work full-time and save up.

This woman’s dad told promised to cover her tuition through out grad school.

When I mentioned this plan to my dad he said he would cover the cost since I never took money from him for undergrad. I was hesitant, but he pushed the issue and said that if I wanted to go now, he would cover it. So I applied and got into multiple schools. I took the cheapest option which, even with loans and a graduate assistant position that covered some credit cost, was about $3,000 a semester, with there being three semesters within a school year. I checked with my dad again to make sure this was okay but he just was so excited and insisted he would pay. I finished the first year no problem, and have signed up for fall classes.

But then, this happened.

My dad asked to meet with me recently while I’m on break for dinner. He told me he proposed to the woman he’s been seeing. In full disclosure, this woman and I don’t entirely get along and she has never approved of him giving me money for school, which she has taken out on me whenever we’re around each other. However, I know she makes my father happy so, of course, I was thrilled for him and never expressed anything else at the dinner. We talked for a bit about plans for the wedding and then he off handedly mentioned that, because he would be paying for the wedding, he wouldn’t be able to pay for my next year or two of grad school.

She was so shocked, she confronted him right then and there.

I was shocked, then upset, expressing that he had said he would pay. He explained when he had agreed, he didn’t have a wedding to plan and asked why I couldn’t just cover my own cost. I said I was planning to pay for my own costs when this all started, and that I was going to save up, and it was his idea for me to go straight from undergrad to grad school.

Her dad didn’t respond well to that comment.

He then got upset and said I was making his engagement about me, and that I was only acting like this cause I was mad he was “moving on” from my mom. My parents have been divorced for a decade, and I don’t think I’ve ever shown signs of being upset when he’s dated other people including the one he is seeing currently. I tried to explain that of course, I was thrilled for him, but that we had a deal and I changed a lot of my life plans around said agreement, and now he’s trying to back track. AITA?

