Her Friend Expected Everyone To Pay For Her Share Of A Birthday Airbnb She Never Even Used, But When They Refused, She Completely Lost It

AITA for not paying my friend back on her birthday? I (19F) and a group of friends (18–19F) recently went on a girls’ trip to another city for our friend’s birthday. We booked a pretty budget Airbnb; however, we are all university students, so between flights, accommodation, and going out, this was an expensive weekend for us.

The birthday girl had no issue with paying her share for accommodation and flights, and we covered her food and drinks. We all got ready together and had dinner and pre-drinks at the Airbnb. When we went into town, the birthday girl found a nice young man and ended up going back to his house for the night.

After we got home, the birthday girl started demanding I pay her back for the price of the accommodation since she didn’t end up sleeping there. She also is now claiming she “never should have paid,” as it was her birthday. This I agree with somewhat, but she had no issue with it when we were planning. I booked the Airbnb under my name and paid for it, and now she’s asking me to pay her back the whole amount.

I explained that I don’t have the money — I would have to ask the six other girls to send me their share. Even split six ways, after spending a lot of money this weekend, a lot of the girls (including me) don’t really have this money anymore. I also think that she doesn’t really have a great reason to be refunded. We all used the space in the evening, and she kept all of her things there overnight. She didn’t bring up anything at the time or the next morning — only now, over text, when we are all home. AITA for not paying her back?

