Her Friend Has Been Showing Up Late To Play Dates Because Of Her Baby’s Erratic Nap Schedule, So This Woman Stopped Waiting Around And Just Leaves When Her Baby Starts Getting Fussy
Having a baby often means the schedule is out of the window.
This woman and her friend often arrange playdates for their babies, but her friend always shows up late.
When she finally had enough, she stopped waiting around for them.
Read below for the full story.
AITA for not waiting around for my friend when we make plans?
My friend Kate (F27) and I (F29) have babies that are about 2 months apart. We love to try and do lots of fun things together with them.
But recently she’s started showing up an hour (or more) late to plans that we scheduled because her son sleeps in or because she puts him down for an unexpected nap before our designated meeting time.
I used to wait for her, but then my daughter would start getting tired and fussy, and it felt like I was sacrificing our happiness and comfort just to accommodate my friend and her baby.
The past few times this has happened, I would arrive at the meeting place alone and text Kate that I was there at the time we agreed upon. But I started leaving when my daughter would get really cranky.
This woman has had enough of her friend’s tardiness, but she felt bad for leaving early.
Yesterday, we were supposed to meet at a pumpkin patch at 11 am and she showed up at 1 pm.
I told her that we were leaving at 1:30 and she got very visibly upset; she was short with me the entire time and ignored all of my texts last night and this morning.
I was complaining to my mom about it and she shocked me by saying that I was “not being flexible.”
But from my perspective, Kate is also not being flexible by expecting my day to revolve around her kid’s nap schedule.
I get that people can’t help when their babies fall asleep, but AITA here for leaving my friend and her kid?
Being on time is not an option with a fussy baby.
Every baby’s schedule matters equally.
