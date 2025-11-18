Her Husband’s Parents Stay The Night And Invade Their Space Way Too Often, So She’s Insisting That They Only Stay Once A Month

In-laws can be a real pain in the neck sometimes!

I live in a suburb of a large city. My in-laws live about 3.5 hours south in a small town. They come up often for doctor appointments, shopping, or just to "play." Sometimes there's a month between visits, but sometimes it's literally every weekend.

I love my husband and my in-laws, but I don't like feeling like our home is a hotel. They can afford a hotel but prefer staying with us. My MIL loves to cook, and I used to feel pressure to cook big meals so I wouldn't look lazy, but now I just tell my husband to suggest takeout because I'm tired of hosting. I also compulsively clean before they come, which drives me crazy. Our house is nearly 5,000 SF, and I deep clean everything, baseboards included, because I can't stand the thought of them seeing dirt. It's self-imposed (and ironic, since their house isn't spotless), but I can't let it go. My husband helps, but he rushes, and I feel bad complaining since at least he's helping.

This constant open-door policy has become a major sore spot in our marriage. Having my MIL, FIL, and two SILs stay so often makes me feel like it's not even my home anymore. My parents live 20 minutes away and visit often, but they don't stay overnight. They come for a few hours, bring food, help clean up, and even help with house projects. My in-laws, on the other hand, just drop their plates in the sink after dinner to "help." My husband does help me clean after dinner, but I always feel like the rude one for taking him away from them. He says I should be as welcoming to his family as he is to mine, but it's not the same. My parents visit, help, and leave; his family stays entire weekends and adds to my workload. As a stay-at-home mom, I feel like the meals and house reflect on me, so it's extra stressful. He insists they don't care, but he's their golden boy- they'd never judge him, just me.

To make things worse, one SIL is living with us for five months while she's in school. I agreed to it to be kind, even though I'm an introvert. I'm terrified the visits will become even more frequent, and my husband just can't say no. The biggest issue is that my MIL cannot take a hint. Even when we're clearly burned out, or when my husband tries to subtly dodge another visit, she keeps asking until he gives in. He doesn't really want them here that often either, but he's scared of offending her. She gets her feelings hurt easily, and instead of setting boundaries, he says yes and leaves me to deal with the fallout. So what's the right move? Should I ask him to limit their stays and risk offending them? He's hesitant, and it's becoming a major source of tension. I think once-a-month overnight visits are perfectly fair, but he says he "can't" tell them that. AITA?

