Her Mother-In-Law Frequently Stops In Without Calling Or Texting First, So She Asked Her To Stop, And Now The MIL Is Saying That Family Should Always Be Welcome

It used to be very common for people to just ‘pop in’ and see friends or family members without calling or texting ahead of time.

What would you do if your mother-in-law did this all the time, but you hated it because you don’t like unexpected guests?

That is what happened to the wife in this story, and now her mother-in-law is upset because she feels unwelcome.

AITA for refusing to let my MIL stay in my house uninvited? I (32F) live with my husband.

The unannounced ‘pop in’ can be very annoying.

My MIL often shows up at our house without warning, sometimes staying for hours. She says it’s because she wants to spend time with us, but it makes me uncomfortable and stresses me out.

Her husband needs to have a talk with his mom.

Yesterday, she came over again without telling us. I told her she can’t just show up uninvited and needs to call or ask first.

I’m sure it is just a personality difference, but she is out of line.

She got upset, saying I was being rude and that family should be welcome anytime. I feel like I’m just asking for basic boundaries in my own home.

No, but this should be handled by the husband.

AITA for telling her she can’t drop by without asking?

Not at all. I’m sure the MIL is doing it out of love and it seems normal to her, but this wife should not have to be uncomfortable in her own home. The husband needs to talk to his mom.

Come on mom, just call ahead!

