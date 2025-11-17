Her Partner Is Unwilling To Break His Family’s Tradition Of Spending The Holidays Together, So This Woman Felt Hurt That She’s The One Who Has To Adjust If She Wants To Spend Christmas With Him

Splitting the holidays between families can cause a rift in a relationship.

This woman’s partner is unwilling to compromise about the holidays as he does not want to break his family’s tradition. Now she’s feeling all sorts of emotions.

Read below for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to be the one to choose? With Christmas coming up, my partner (26) and I (25) started talking about how we would spend the holidays, and we have hit a bit of a disagreement. We have been together for three years and plan to move in together next year. While discussing the future, I suggested we split Christmas between both families, maybe spend Christmas Eve and part of the day with one family, then the evening and Boxing Day with the other. But he told me very firmly that he will always spend the entire day with his family because that is tradition, and he does not want that to change. I explained that I would like to spend time with both him and my own family. I do not want to be forced to choose between the people I love every single year.

This woman’s partner would rather spend Christmas with his family than her.

His response was basically, “Then spend Christmas with your family,” which felt dismissive and hurtful. I love him, and the idea of spending Christmas without him year after year is upsetting. I brought up the idea of having kids in the future and how we would handle holidays then, but he is unwilling to compromise. Both families get along well, but joint celebrations are not realistic. This year is also especially emotional for me since it is the first Christmas without my grandmother, who always hosted.

She feels bad that he’s unwilling to compromise.

His family has already invited me for Christmas and would be understanding if I did not attend. But I feel like I am the only one being asked to compromise. I want us to make this decision together, not have it fall on me every time. Am I wrong for not wanting to be the only one who has to choose between my family and my partner on such an important day?

Looks like the partner doesn’t know how compromise works.

Other people in the comments are weighing in.

Some valid points from this one.

He doesn’t care, says this user.

This person is chiming in.

This person puts things into perspective.

And people think the relationship is doomed.

It takes two to make a right compromise.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.