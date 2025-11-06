Her Roommates Keep Forgetting To Lock The Door To The Apartment, And Even Make Jokes About It, But It Is Making Her Feel Unsafe

When you are living with a group of people, it can be hard to keep everyone on the same page when it comes to how they should be living.

What would you do if your roommates kept forgetting to lock the door to the apartment, which made you feel unsafe?

That is what was happening to the roommate in this story, so she kept putting up notes and reminders about it, but they still aren’t locking the doors.

AITA: Leaving multiple signs, messages, and having conversations about the front door of the apartment being unlocked. I (18f) live with three other people, Olivia(18f), Jane (18f) and Crystal (18f).

This is pretty normal so far.

We all go to the same college, and our “dorms” are apartment suite style, hence why it says apartment. We’re in the city, so it’s not like we have a campus. We had to sign a roommate contract when we first moved in, and I think that has gone out the window for everyone else.

Locking the door is an important safety policy.

Besides how messy Olivia and Crystal are, they also for some reason CANNOT remember to lock the door. I have tried talking nicely about it, no change. I put one sign on the door, no change.

Ok, she has been very clear about this.

Serious asking in paragraph to please lock the door because it makes me scared! We have had random delivery men on our floors to which they are not permitted.

I can 100% see how this would make her uncomfortable.

I have found the door unlocked overnight, it’s scary!! I put up two more signs today on the TV stand, and the fridge, asking to please remember to lock the door!!

This is important, they agreed to the contract.

Our roommate agreement says the door must be locked at all times. I had a lot of stuff in my hands when entering the apartment, and she told me “huh, would have been easier if you left the door unlocked.”

Yes, it would have been easier, but it would have also been easier for someone to break in.

I know this was a joke, but I know I’m the butt of it. I asked why she was opposed to locking the door so bad, and Olivia said it was “annoying” to lock it when she came inside, because she was already home.

I don’t think they are willing to change.

I told her our agreement said otherwise, but I apparently fell on deaf ears and didn’t bother to continue. That’s when I sent a long message in our group chat about it, to which only Crystal responded with a thumbs up.

Well, this is progress at least.

I later got an apology from Olivia about how she knows it makes me feel safe, and that she may joke but it’s not a big deal, and she’ll work on locking it more. Yet this morning I found the door had been unlocked all night! Are you joking!!

The signs do feel passive aggressive at this point. Just talk to them.

This is when I put up two more signs. I don’t feel like it’s crazy to want the door to be locked, especially when we live in a city, in a dorm with young women. I know they’ll be annoyed, but like, am I wrong??

This is completely understandable.

I don’t want to be a bad roommate, I just don’t feel safe over the door being unlocked, I don’t know :(( AITA?

She is right that the doors should be kept locked, but maybe she is approaching it wrong. Just talk to them nicely and explain that it makes her feel unsafe.

Maybe the people in the comments will have something to say about it.

If it is an apartment, she might not have this resource.

This commenter wants to scare them into locking the door.

A self-locking door is a great solution.

Contacting the landlord is a good idea.

The signs are clearly not helping.

This is just unsafe.

