Her Rude Brother Asked If He Could Have Her Noodles, So She Said No But His Girlfriend Could

Sibling rivalry can be difficult, especially as you transition into adulthood.

What would you do if your brother and his girlfriend got upset with you because you wouldn’t share your noodles with him, but you would with her?

That is the situation the sister in this story is in, and now her brother and his girlfriend want to have a talk about how her actions made him feel.

AITA for telling my brother that he couldn’t have a pack of noodles but his girlfriend could? So, I F22, and my brother, M26, have never really gotten along.

Not all siblings are close.

He never speak, he never says hello to me when we see each other, we never text. He has his own separate life and so do I and that’s just how it’s been. I find him very condescending, every time I try to have a conversation with him he’s extremely blunt and disinterested and he always tries to seem authority over me as he’s older.

This is unfortunate, but sometimes it happens.

I have very little respect for him due to growing distance over the past couple of years, and he doesn’t respect me. He also doesn’t have any respect for my personal belongings, for example, he takes all of our stuff without asking and then gets defensive and argumentative when we call him out on it.

If she bought them, they are hers.

I bought a 5 pack of buldak noodles for myself which cost me the guts of £12, myself and my partner were going to have some for tea that evening as there were only two packs left. I walk through the door and the first thing my brother asks me is “can I have one pack of our buldak noodles” no hello or hi or how was your day. To which I then replied “no”, he turned around and told me that they were for his girlfriend, who I like as she is always kind and respectful to me, she’s also a guest to which I then felt uncomfortable saying no to, so I changed my mind and said yes.

There is way to much conflict between these two.

I then proceeded into the kitchen and took a yogurt that I bought myself. He mistaken the yogurt for his as he originally bought a pack but then ate them all. He turned to me and then said “oh so it’s okay for you to take my stuff without asking but you can take mine with no issue.” I got confused and said, “no these are mine”

Wow, they are fighting over yogurt and tea?

And he proceeded to raise his voice and say “no they aren’t.” I pointed out that he had only bought one packet and he ate them all (which he was well aware of) and then he turned around and said that he had bought two and then proceeded to tell me to “shut up.” when I tried to defend myself.

She came with receipts.

I then pulled out my digital receipt and showed him my proof of purchase to which he turned around and began to yell at me and to shut up and to go away, blah blah blah because I had apparently “not let it go” and that he had apparently turned around and said, “oh never mind” when I told him that he never bought a second pack (surprise surprise this didn’t happen). Anyways he and his gf stormed out of the house and came back like 3 hours later.

I can certainly see why his girlfriend was uncomfortable.

I could tell the gf was uncomfortable with my presence and I went up and apologized about the fight. She turned around to me and said that we all need to have a talk later because she doesn’t think I understand how my words affect my brother.

Hopefully this girlfriend can help these two put their conflict to rest.

And apparently me saying no to him having the noodles but yes to her having the noodles really upset him. They are painting it out that I’m the jerk and I know that they are going to be doing that during this “talk” later. I just need to know if I was out of line or not so I have a clear conscious going into this meeting. AITA?

Wow, this is such a weird family dynamic. I would be looking to move out as soon as I could. But bottom line, they were her items and she can share, or not, as she sees fit.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about it.

Yup, no reason to even listen to them.

This is a great way to handle it.

Her brother doesn’t like being told no.

This commenter says to move out if she can.

This person says it is a weird dynamic.

Sorry bro, no noodles for you.

