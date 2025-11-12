Her Sister-In-Law Has Many Gross Bad Habits, So She Refuses To Let Her Join Them On Their Family Vacation

Imagine having a family vacation at the same location every single year.

I don’t want my sister in law to come to our vacation and now she claims I “shamed” her. I don’t think you can shame someone who is incapable of being ashamed of her actions even after people pointed them out to her. A couple of years ago, my brother met his now wife Susan (33F) and started bringing her to our events. Our family has a cabin that we use every year for a 1 week family vacation. Normally it used to be our parents, husband & I and my brother but for the last 2 years Susan also joined us. This year I refuse to go if Susan is present and my parents want me there so Susan is not invited anymore. On to why I don’t want Susan to come with us.

The short reply is that she is disgusting. She doesn’t have any kind of hygiene and every vacation with her was a nightmare because she can’t act like a normal human being. Some examples of what happened until now: She stinks. Plain and simple. How my brother can tolerate her smelling the way she does is beyond my understanding but all the rest of us have a hard time being in her presence.

She uses items that don’t belong to her without asking and without informing anyone afterwards. Last year, I have left my and my husband’s towel to dry in the sun after we had our morning showers. Around noon I wanted to take the towel back to our room and noticed it was soaking wet which couldn’t be possible since it literally stayed in the sun for half a day. When I asked if anyone knows what happened to our towel or why it was wet, Susan said she had a shower and used it.

It’s a miracle she showers, but I don’t share my towels with anyone except of my husband so it landed right to the bin. She acted offended that I threw it out and said there’s no need to act like she has the plague. I told her there is also no need to use my towel and I don’t care what she has or not, it’s not ok to use things that don’t belong to you no matter what.

She doesn’t clean the toilet after using it so all of us found period blood and poop displayed when we needed to use the bathroom. She also doesn’t wrap her tampons when throwing them away in the bin. Her reason every time is “I forgot”. I have seen her multiple times drinking juice, milk directly from the bottle. She also forgets we don’t want to share saliva with her and that this habit is disgusting. She uses her hands to mix ingredients without washing them before. She was making a salad and mixed everything together in the bowl with her dirty hands.

When we talked to my brother about everything he always made excuses for her. His main justifications are that she has autism and that she grew up poor so we need to be understanding of her. I am not. Poverty is not an excuse to stink and be dirty. Poverty and autism are not excuses to not clean the toilet after you use it when you have a brush there for this exact purpose.

I guess my brother told her the reasons why she is not invited and she confronted me, crying that I am shaming her. So I told her if by this age she is incapable of feeling ashamed by her own behavior, there’s a very slim chance I or anyone else can ever shame her in any way. Aitah?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She can’t blame these bad habits on autism or growing up poor.

Her excuses aren’t relevant.

I think this was a little extreme too.

Here’s another person who is confused about the towel situation.

OP isn’t innocent.

Even if she’s gross, she’s family.

