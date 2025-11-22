Her Wealthy Best Friend Kept Making Insensitive Jokes And Comments About Her Privilege, So This Teenage Girl Confronted Her

True friendship means understanding and respecting each other’s differences.

If you were poor and had a friend who came from a rich family, would you be annoyed if they claimed they were envious of you?

In this story, a teenage girl has a best friend who comes from a wealthy family.

Her friend made a joke that revealed her privilege, so she spoke up about her frustration.

Their friendship took an awkward turn.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my friend that her making jokes about the cost of her home sounds spoilt and disconnected? I (17F) have been best friends with “Emma” (17F) for around two years. We met at a community service volunteer event for animals. We are pretty much the opposite in terms of finance. Her family, in short, is wealthy. Extremely. Seven figures a year, multiple properties. In short, she’s set for life if she wants it.

But her situation is quite different.

I, on the other hand, am from a below-average income family. We have had issues with power, water, and bills. I go to a free public school. Emma goes to a private one.

They still get along really well.

She’s generally a really great person. We have lots of fun together and hang out almost all the time.

My family treats her as our own, and hers does the same for me.

But she sometimes notices her friend making insensitive jokes and comments.

The only issue I ever had with her was that she acts broke. She and her driver will come to pick me up and we’ll go out to eat, but she’ll say, “Oh no, I’m not going to order anything, I’m too broke.” This is kind of fair, I guess.

She thinks her friend doesn’t know what she’s talking about.

But she’ll also say things like “I wish I had to work and contribute like you have to.” As if this is something to dream about. She acts like me having to work to help my family survive is some kind of aesthetic. I never liked that she acted like she “got it,” because she doesn’t, and she never will. It’s a struggle she will never understand.

Her friend said everyone’s house costs $3M while talking to her dad.

The other day, she picked me up, and in the car, she took a call from her father. She told him that the university she’s applying to needs proof of his finances to see that he can afford it. He made a joke saying, “Can’t they just look at this house? It costs three million dollars.” She laughed and said, “Dad, it’s [where they live]. Everyone’s house costs three million dollars.”

She was hurt and told her friend that comments like this make her sound spoiled.

That rubbed me the wrong way. I told her that makes her sound spoiled. And “if [she] wants to be so much like me and understand the struggle, she wouldn’t be able to make this joke.” She kind of went quiet and has been replying to me pretty dry since then. AITA? It’s very possible I was just angry and blew up, but it felt really justified.

Did she overreact, or was her comment just what her friend needed to hear?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Financial matters can strain even the strongest friendships.

