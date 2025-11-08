High School Girl Who Doesn’t Like To Wear Dresses Decides To Wear A Dress To Homecoming, But Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Want Her To Since He Won’t Be There To See Her In It

Not all girls like to wear dresses, even to fancy events like school dances.

If you were a high school girl who didn’t like to wear dresses, would you be willing to wear one to a school dance if you knew your boyfriend wanted to see you in a dress?

In this story, one girl is in that exact situation, and she decides to look for a dress to wear. The problem is that her boyfriend isn’t going to the dance!

Now, she’s not sure if she should still wear a dress or not. Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for buying a dress after my boyfriend told me not to? I (F High school student) and my boyfriend (M high school student) have been together for almost 2 years. I have never really liked dresses and my bf has always said that he thinks I would look beautiful in a dress. For the longest time I never budged but here recently I have warmed up to the idea for trying it out. So I had been looking at dresses for homecoming that is coming up in less than 2 weeks.

She found a dress she likes.

My bf is unable to go to hoco due to him and his family going out to watch a concert for his birthday that day (his birthday is not that day that is just when they are celebrating) so I am going with a couple friends. I had been looking for dresses for hoco and i finally found a dress/dress type that I was wanting and think would look good on me. I had went to text him about this and he immediately got mad at me for finally deciding to wear a dress and he’s not going to be there to see. He asked me to not get one since I was going out that night to buy an outfit. I had worn many pantsuits/jump suits in the past for dances and events. I didn’t think it was a big deal but I didn’t want to hurt him.

She couldn’t find a jumpsuit that she liked.

I understand why he is upset though. He wants to be there and see me wearing a dress for the first time in our relationship. So when I went out to look at and shop at different stores only one store had a jumpsuit. They didn’t have my size and it just wasn’t something that I personally liked. I wasn’t going to look bad for someone who wasn’t even going to be there. I love him with all my heart and he has always been super sweet and never controlling but this really hurt me. I had actually found a dress that I really liked and felt extremely good and confident in. By the end of the day I bought it. He still doesn’t know.

She bought a second dress.

Now my thought was that since mine and his 2 anniversary is coming up as well and it is 1 week before the hoco dance. So when I was out shopping for my outfit for hoco I also found another dress that I liked and it was definitely more casual. I got that one as well. Thinking that maybe I could wear the more casual dress when me and him hang out for our anniversary and it would make up for it since that would technically be the first time I am wearing a dress in our relationship and I would also be wearing it out of the house and in public as well as a much longer time than the one for the dance.

She’s worried her boyfriend will be upset.

My worry is that when I tell him that I got a dress for hoco after he told me not to he will be extremely upset with me even after the whole 2 dress idea.

But I have asked multiple friends and even my bfs sister and they all are saying to do what I want and is he isn’t happy with it then he can get over it. I agree but because of being treated poorly in past relationships and also by family members growing up I’m scared that he isn’t going to be happy with me anymore and might even hate me. Please I need advice. AITA?

If her boyfriend is that upset about her wearing a dress to homecoming when he’s not going to homecoming, she should just breakup with him.

Her two dress idea is a good idea since the dress idea was her boyfriend’s idea in the first place.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She shouldn’t let her boyfriend control what she does.

Here’s more advice for this young lady.

If he’s controlling now, it’ll only get worse.

Here’s more advice from a woman who had a controlling boyfriend in high school.

If he gets mad, it’s a huge red flag.

