His Coworker Always Jokingly Crushes His Chocolate Bar, So This Fed-Up Man Got Back At Him By Filling His Jacket Pockets With Crushed Chips
Squashing a perfectly good chocolate bar ought to be a crime.
This man and his coworker had an ongoing joke wherein the coworker kept crushing his chocolate bar from the vending machine. When he finally had enough, he retaliated with flair.
Read the full story below.
Keep crushing my food, I’ll return the favour with interest
The company I worked for at the time had vending machines that were paid for with company cards topped up with a daily allowance, with any excess spending being deducted from your salary.
The prices were at cost to the business, so it was cheap, convenient, and free – unless you were greedy.
One of the items in the vending machine was the lovely Kinder Bueno, both milk and white chocolate versions. Me and a colleague (A) would almost always buy these if they were in stock because they’re an incredible invention to all of chocolate kind.
They are however, very fragile, and another colleague (R) started making it a habit to crush them in some way whenever we bought them.
R would hammer fist if we left them on the desk, slap it straight out of your hand while walking and even a slap on the arse if you dared to put it in your back pocket.
R figured that because they were basically free that this was fine to do without replacing them etc.
A and I both disagreed and told him to stop because it’s annoying and technically not free if we keep having to buy replacements but R continued anyway.
This man and his friend had the perfect plan to retaliate.
One day, the vending machines got stocked with massive bags of crisps so we bought a big bag of Quavers and of course our beloved Buenos. R crushed the Buenos, laughed and carried on working like nothing happened.
He went for lunch, and A had had enough and was genuinely furious at this point, so he told me his plan.
We both opened the Quavers, crushed them into dust, and then poured each bag into his jacket pockets, which was hanging on the back of his chair, and zipped them back up.
End of the day comes around, and he shuts down his laptop, puts on his jacket, and goes to put his hands in his pockets as we sit there smiling and giggling a bit.
It all ended with a truce.
At first, he thinks the big prank was that we’d zipped up the pockets, so he’s also smiling as that would be a harmless little inconvenience. Then he puts his hands in his pockets, frowns, and then pulls them out to find them absolutely covered in Quaver dust.
We erupt in laughter, he asks us what was the reason for doing it and I just said “Leave our Buenos alone!” A moment of silence, realisation and them a defeated sigh. “Truce?”
“Truce.”
The next time we got a Bueno he visibly thought about doing it, then remembered the Qauvers incident and pulled himself back. We laugh about it now, and it definitely served its purpose as our Buenos were safe for the next 2 years of working there.
All’s well that ends on a tasty note.
Other readers are chiming in.
This person has something to say.
Who knew?
A witty remark.
This one is calling out the coworker.
Another amused reader.
Leave the Buenos alone, and no one gets hurt.
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.