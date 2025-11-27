His Coworker Always Jokingly Crushes His Chocolate Bar, So This Fed-Up Man Got Back At Him By Filling His Jacket Pockets With Crushed Chips

Squashing a perfectly good chocolate bar ought to be a crime.

This man and his coworker had an ongoing joke wherein the coworker kept crushing his chocolate bar from the vending machine. When he finally had enough, he retaliated with flair.

Read the full story below.

Keep crushing my food, I’ll return the favour with interest

The company I worked for at the time had vending machines that were paid for with company cards topped up with a daily allowance, with any excess spending being deducted from your salary.

The prices were at cost to the business, so it was cheap, convenient, and free – unless you were greedy.

One of the items in the vending machine was the lovely Kinder Bueno, both milk and white chocolate versions. Me and a colleague (A) would almost always buy these if they were in stock because they’re an incredible invention to all of chocolate kind.

They are however, very fragile, and another colleague (R) started making it a habit to crush them in some way whenever we bought them.

R would hammer fist if we left them on the desk, slap it straight out of your hand while walking and even a slap on the arse if you dared to put it in your back pocket.

R figured that because they were basically free that this was fine to do without replacing them etc.

A and I both disagreed and told him to stop because it’s annoying and technically not free if we keep having to buy replacements but R continued anyway.