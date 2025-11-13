His Roommates Never Cleaned Their Dirty Dishes, So He Started Throwing Them In The Trash

Living with other people isn’t for the faint of heart.

I’ve been throwing away my roommates’ dirty dishes instead of cleaning them So my roommates are messy as hell. The sink is always full of gross dishes that nobody wants to touch. At first I was the one scrubbing everything because I couldn’t stand it, but after a while I just got fed up.

One night, something changed.

One night I looked at this plate that had been sitting there for like a week with dried food welded onto it and I just thought, nah, screw this. I tossed it straight in the trash. Didn’t say a word.

He doesn’t feel badly about it either.

And honestly… it felt kinda amazing. So now every once in a while if something’s really nasty and I don’t wanna deal with it, I just throw it out. I’ll replace a plate or mug here and there, but mostly I don’t care. The funny part is my roommates have started accusing each other of “stealing” their cups and pans, and I just sit there acting confused. They have no idea it’s me. Yeah, I know it’s wasteful, but it I think it’s their fault for being filthy jerks.

