His Wife Is Telling Him To Cut Off His Friend Because Their Daughter Got Hit By A Car Under His Care, But The Husband Is Refusing Because It Was Just An Accident

When your children get hurt, it is natural to be upset and really worried about their safety.

What would you do if a family friend was watching your daughter when they got hit by a car?

That is what happened to the dad in this story, and now his wife is saying he should cut the friend off, but he is refusing because it was just an accident.

AITAH for not cutting off my best friend after a freak accident happened while he was babysitting my daughter? So, last week my 29m best friend since childhood also 29m babysat my 4-year-old daughter while me and my wife Emily attended her cousin’s child free wedding, he’s my daughter’s godfather and he loves her and she calls him uncle.

He sounds like a great guy.

He’s also married with a daughter about her age, and I feel safe and completely trust him with her because he’s genuinely a good guy and he’d literally take a hundred bullets for me. Anyways, he took my daughter and his to go get them candy from our local store and my daughter was excited, she ran outside to the car and got hit by a car.

That must have been terrifying.

Thankfully she’s safe and only broke her leg, he was running and yelling for her to stop before she was hit and was crying and blaming himself for it. I saw the video of it from the store’s camera, it was my daughter’s fault for not listening to him, he called me almost immediately after calling an ambulance and he was crying and blaming himself so much I barely understood what he was even saying.

He must have felt awful.

We obviously left the wedding and went straight to the hospital where my friend and his family were already there, he literally got on his knees in front of us and kept apologizing, I told him it was okay and she’s fine and alive but my wife was mad. My daughter was crying and in pain, but the doctors assured us that she’d be fine and there likely won’t be long lasting complications or anything like that thankfully and she’d be back to normal in a couple of weeks and he said she’s a tough little kid.

He seems to be handling this as well as anyone can.

My friend visited her every day in the hospital and even got her a bunch of gifts and she loved them, my wife is still mad at him because she says it’s his fault for not paying attention to him but I say it’s just a freak accident and if anything it’s our daughter’s fault for running recklessly like that into the street. I’ve told her many times before that she shouldn’t cross the road like that before making sure there’s no cars coming, but she’s just a kid at the end of the day.

It seems clear that the guy did nothing wrong. Sadly, some things just happen.

And we both saw the video, she ran outside and he was running right behind her even before she was hit. She wants me to cut him off even for just a little while and I refuse to.

This is very reasonable.

I told her I wouldn’t bring him home so she wouldn’t see him for a while but I’m not going to completely cut him off, he feels so bad about it even though it’s not his fault and I’m not going to punish him for it. My daughter is doing fine too she’s a strong and resilient kid and she still loves her uncle. AITAH?

I think that the mom is overreacting, which is understandable, but the dad is right that it wasn’t the ‘uncle’s’ fault.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

Here is someone who says the wife is wrong (even if it is understandable)

This commenter says the wife is in shock.

Yup, kids make bad decisions all the time.

The wife being upset is understandable.

Kids getting hurt is scary, but she shouldn’t take it out on the friend.

This mom is just scared.

