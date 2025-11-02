Homeless Guy Started Cleaning The Pet Store Where This Employee Worked In Exchange For Food For Him And His Dog, So The Store Owner Started A Homeless Drive That Changed The Whole Town For The Better

Homelessness is a huge problem in a lot of cities.

This employee shares a touching story about how one homeless man started a whole movement in his hometown just by simply being helpful to others and compassionate towards his dog.

For the one homeless guy that started a movement in my town. When I was younger, I worked in a pet shop for about 6 years. This was an on-and-off-again position, based on both the store’s and my need for work. While I was there, a young homeless gentleman named Daniel started coming into the pet shop to get food for his pup. It was an adorable teenage German Shepherd girl, who was way too friendly and derpy. The guy was really kind, and that store has always catered to the poor or downtrodden more than any other store I know of. My boss (the owner) was a former drug addict, and so she always hired people who just needed to work, and did her best to take care of her home community through the store. She gave him a collar, leash, and some food for the pup. In thanks, he started coming in and cleaning every once in a while, and she reciprocated by buying him lunch (more like a massive meal) each time. This became a regular thing.

The owner then started ordering good-quality but cheap pet food and charging homeless people only the cost of ordering it. Same for collars and leashes. Then she started a drive for people to donate to cover the cost of those items so someone in need could come in and get their pet something to eat. Daniel continued to come in and clean. After a few months, we had a drive to donate blankets and coats to the homeless with the promise of 20% off their order if they brought in something (as long as it wasn’t garbage, basically).

Other pet stores started doing this too, just to maintain foot traffic. And still, Daniel continued to clean. Within a year, every pet store in town had homeless drives or free supplies for pets of homeless people. The local vet started offering free puppy shots to the homeless (since we had started doing that, as well as everything else). This was all because Daniel was just trying to earn a decent meal and take care of his pup. One day, a homeless man came in — really young and honestly likely still high. He asked to speak with the owner (this was common), and so my boss comes down.

All he said was that Daniel was dead. He was gone, this kind young man who was on a downside but was working to improve his life. He overdosed the night before. Sure enough, the derpy German Shepherd pup was sitting outside (she was now much too large for the store), just kind of sadly staring at the blank wall across the street. The guy asked for a sandwich (not understanding how Daniel had worked for a meal, but just assumed that the boss gave them out), but the boss gave him her own food and went back inside with the Shepherd pup. The guy didn’t want the dog, so my boss took her home.

Years later, the town is now in the process of building a safe homeless “park” — just a sheltered place to sleep. It’s specifically designed to help people stay dry and warm on wet nights. This town went from anti-homeless to support for the homeless in a little over a year (though the park is VERY NEW and all this happened 5 years ago), all because of Daniel. I just hope that he knows what an impact he made, wherever he is.

