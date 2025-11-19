Homeowner Found His Yard Covered In Fried Chicken Because His Neighbor Was Feeding The Squirrels, So He Asked Her To Stop But It Sparked A Feud

Good neighbors respect each other’s space and property.

But bad neighbors leave trash and leftover food in your yard. Eew!

This man was surprised to see chicken pieces scattered all over his yard.

Find out why below.

AITA for getting annoyed after my neighbor threw fried chicken all over my yard to “feed the squirrels” and I asked her to pick it up? Today, I walked outside and found my yard littered with pieces of fried chicken. Not just a little, there were drumsticks, wings, even some mystery parts, all over the grass. Turns out, my neighbor decided the squirrels in the area were craving some fast food. And she thought tossing a bunch of chicken across my (open) yard was the way to do it.

This man asked his neighbor to pick up the trash and feed the squirrels in her yard.

I asked her if she could pick it up and keep the trash in her yard if she wanted to feed the squirrels. She got mad, called me nosy, and just generally acted like I was the one being weird. Honestly, I still don’t get it. Squirrels and fried food? I didn’t think that was a thing.

He’s wondering if he overreacted to the situation.

Honestly, I think she just got caught littering and was upset about it. Anyway, AITA for asking her to clean it up? And not wanting my yard used for this weird chicken experiment? Or am I just overreacting?

Looks like the squirrels were having some fancy lunch!

