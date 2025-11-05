Homeowner Refuses To Sell Her House To A Landlord, But Her Ex Is Pressuring Her To Make A Quick Sale

The housing market is never a particularly stable place to be, particularly if you feel strongly about the type of person you want to buy your home.

What would you do if you refused to sell your home to a landlord, but everyone around you was pressuring you otherwise?

In this story, one woman is dealing with this tricky situation, and she’s second guessing her decision.

Here are the details.

AITA for refusing to sell my house to a landlord?

I bought a fixer-upper in my 20s with my now ex.

I bought him out, but agreed to give him back his portion of deposit he paid upon sale whenever that may be.

We remained friends as we’ve known each other since childhood, regardless of that, I still plan to stick to my work 8 years later.

She’s ready to sell the house.

I told him I was in the process of selling the house. He asked me if I had any offers. And I told him yeah but from a few landlords.

I didn’t think that needed further explanation because he knows full well how I feel about landlords buying up starter homes in lower income areas, and how strongly I felt about turning this house into a home for myself and the next occupants.

He wasn’t very understanding.

He’s absolutely furious at me for not going for a quick sale because he wants his measly 5k back now.

I told him no way, and tried to remind him of all the offers we made on starter homes that just got swept up by landlords.

It was devastating and we almost lost all hope of getting on the property ladder.

None of them wanted this one because it needed so much work.

Good for her!

He’s blowing my phone up, and told my parents who are more gently telling me to just go for the easy sale. But I’m in no rush to move and want all my hard work to go to a family instead of someones business. AITA?

He tattled on her? Wild. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

She is committed to making sure this house stays a home.

