Homeowner Wants To Get A Riding Mower, But His Wife Thinks That’s An Unnecessary Expense Since They Have A Small Yard

In marriage, it’s often a good idea for spouses to discuss large purchases before going out and spending the money. That way they can be on the same page about their budget and financial decisions.

What would you do if there was something somewhat expensive that you wanted to get but your spouse told you not to get it because you wouldn’t use it very much?

Would you get it anyway, take their advice, or prove them wrong?

In this story, one man wants a rider mower, but his wife thinks that a waste of money.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Grandma said he’d never use it, so Grandpa proved her wrong Please allow me to tell you a short story about my grandpa. He wanted a rider mower. Grandma said no. She said there wasn’t enough yard to justify it; he would never use it.

But he didn’t listen.

Grandpa went and bought a rider mower. And proceeded to go to the grocery store, the park, the doctor’s office three streets over, bowling with the guys, anywhere he could, on that rider mower.

He was determined to prove his wife wrong.

I’m sure anyone who saw him driving down the road with groceries on the mower deck probably thought he either was getting around a DUI or had the keys taken away for poor driving. But I swear to you, the man never touched a drop of alcohol since he got back from Vietnam, and no one would ever take his keys away, because he actually was a responsible driver until the day he died (in his sleep, next to Grandma, who passed six hours later, after calling all their kids). But he had bought the expensive rider mower, and he was deadset on proving to Grandma that he was going to use it.

Some people can be really stubborn and determined to get their way. The grandpa in this story was certainly quite a character!

