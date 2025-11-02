Husband Expressed Disappointment About His Wife Taking Their Baby On An International Trip, So He Was Labeled Controlling And Jealous

A child’s milestones are moments many parents hope to experience together.

This man is a new father who wants to be present for his baby’s first big experiences.

However, his wife’s family only invited her and their five-month-old daughter on an international trip.

He had to be left behind as he needed to work, which left him feeling left out and conflicted.

When he asked her not to go, they accused him of being controlling.

AITA for stopping my wife and baby’s international travel? My in-laws frequently invite and pay for my wife to go visit family with them in Australia for a month at a time. And I have to stay at home and work. This time, they’ve offered for her to go. And it’ll also be our 5-month-old daughter’s first big trip.

This man was never pleased about his family traveling without him.

I’ve never been thrilled about this arrangement anyway. I’ve asked her not to go this time which has caused heated arguments. I just can’t stand the feeling of regretting missing out on my first child’s first experiences. First flight, zoo trip, aquarium, swimming, enjoying sunshine, etc.

Now, he’s being called controlling and jealous.

But I’m made out by everyone to be controlling and jealous about it. It’s really confusing emotionally for me. AITA?

They are also going on a big trip, and he thinks this one can be skipped.

By the way, they are flying from Europe. All family lives very close to us, and we see them a few times a week. One of her siblings lives in Australia (not parents or whole family). We are also going on a big trip in a few months with her family and this sibling. This is a spontaneous extra that’s come up.

