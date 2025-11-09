Husband Stopped Cooking After His Wife Rejected His Meals, But When She Came Home Hungry And Found No Dinner Waiting, She Said He “Doesn’t Even Try”

Sometimes, trying to do the right thing in a relationship just leaves you feeling like you can’t win.

So, what would you do if your partner insisted you stop cooking because they didn’t like your food, but then got upset that you didn’t have dinner ready after a long day?

Would you apologize and tell them you’ll do better? Or would you stand your ground?

In the following story, one husband finds himself in this exact situation and is unsure what to do next.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA- My wife came home upset because she was hungry and I didnt have a meal prepared I (m32) have been married to my wife (f31) for 5 years. My wife has always made the meals, and I have mostly cleaned up. I have tried to cook for her before, but she just rejects it and tells me she doesn’t like it. She keeps bringing up that I put cinnamon in scrambled eggs once, which I definitely do not remember doing, but she 100% believes I did that, so I am not going to argue with her over it.

They have a system that works for the most part.

I work one 8-hour shift and two 16-hour shifts on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. She works a retail job and is there five times a week with a varying schedule. She usually cleans up dishes on the weekend because I am not home to do them, and I have gotten upset in the past when I come home on Monday to a large amount of dishes from over the weekend.

On this day, he had one idea of how the night would go, but she had another.

So what happened tonight was that I was off today and relaxing while I waited for her to get off. In my head, she was going to get home, maybe cook, and we’d hit the gym. Instead, she called me and asked me to start cutting up steaks for Mongolian beef. So I do that, and she walks in the door and tells me, “You’re parked like an *******. You couldn’t leave me any room? I could barely get out.”

I asked her why she was so upset, and she said, “I am so hungry and I have to cook a whole *** meal after working all day.”

Rather than figuring it out, he turned to the internet.

I respond, “You woulda have had to do that anyway, and I would make it for you, but you hate my cooking and won’t eat it anyway.” She responds, “You don’t even ******* try.” So I went upstairs and started making this post, hoping to just give her some space to calm down. She came up crying a little bit ago.

Here’s where he’s at with it now.

In my head, it feels like she thinks I am weaponizing incompetence. In my own world, that’s not it. I know how to cook, but I’m not joking. Every time I have made something, she didn’t want any of it and made her own stuff. I know she wants a hot meal after work, but I am just here thinking I was being respectful by listening to her when she says she doesn’t want my cooking, when now she wants me to have food prepared. I’m so confused. AITA?

Sheesh. This whole thing sounds like a petty misunderstanding.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about it.

They need to talk. There’s clearly a breakdown in communication somewhere, but it should be easy to fix.

