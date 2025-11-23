‘I am no one’s first choice. I am no one’s first call.’ – A Chronically Single Woman Talked About How She Struggles Without Having A Partner To Share Her Life With

Being single is great for some people…and not so great for others.

Everyone is different when it comes to that part of life, and the woman you’re about to hear from shared her thoughts on the subject.

Her name is Emma and she got real about what her life is like as a single woman.

Emma said about always being single, “One thing about long term, chronic singleness that I have a really hard time explaining to people is this concept of not being anyone’s person.”

Emma continued, “I am no one’s person. I do not have a person. I am no one’s first choice. I am no one’s first call. I am not the person that someone texts first thing in the morning or last thing before they go to bed. I am no one’s, ‘Hey, I got home safe. Hey, I’m on my way.’ There is no one on this planet that exists that is that for me or that I am that for them.”

Emma had a lot to say in the video’s caption and she wrote, “As a chronically single lover girly, I have lots of thoughts (and feelings lol). But what I felt called to share tonight is this: the concept of not having a “person.””

She continued, “Don’t get me wrong, I have people (friends, family, community, etc), but I don’t have *my* person. And that’s okay and I make do and it’s also ****** and hard sometimes. All of the above can be true, all at the same time.”

Emma added, “So for all the people out there in coupled bliss, please don’t take it for granted AND please show the single people in your life some love. Chances are they’re amazing, resourceful, resilient, self-sufficient people, but they’re also carrying all of the weight all of the time.”

She then wrote, “There are no days off. there’s no one waiting in the wings to lend a hand or pick up the slack. Invite them over for a beautifully mundane weeknight dinner, send them texts that remind them someone is thinking about them, bring them soup when they’re sick & offer to pick up their meds, celebrate their wins (even if they look different than yours), and support them through their losses too.”

Emma added, “Just because they handle it well doesn’t mean they’re not handling a lot (and handling almost all of it alone).”

Take a look at the video.

@mainelyemma as a chronically single lover girly, I have lots of thoughts (and feelings lol) but what I felt called to share tonight is this: the concept of not having a “person” don’t get me wrong, I have ~people~ (friends, family, community, etc) but I don’t have *my* person and that’s okay and I make do *and* it’s also shitty and hard af sometimes all of the above can be true, all at the same time so for all the people out there in coupled bliss: please don’t take it for granted AND please show the single people in your life some love. chances are they’re amazing, resourceful, resilient, self-sufficient people, but they’re also carrying all of the weight all of the time. there are no days off. there’s no one waiting in the wings to lend a hand or pick up the slack. invite them over for a beautifully mundane weeknight dinner, send them texts that remind them someone is thinking about them, bring them soup when they’re sick & offer to pick up their meds, celebrate their wins (even if they look different than yours) and support them through their losses too. just because they handle it well doesn’t mean they’re not handling a lot (and handling almost all of it alone) 🫶🏻 that’s all for tonight xoxo, Emma 💕 ♬ original sound – that girl from Maine

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Being single can be a lonely existence…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!