‘I came home last night to find the entire house had been cleaned.’ – A Wife Said Her Husband Is Capable And Competent And Helps Out Around The House

Marriage is supposed to be a partnership, right?

Well, that’s the way it SHOULD be…but we know it doesn’t always work out that way.

But it seems like it did for a woman named Abby and she took to TikTok to tell viewers how happy she is with her husband.

In the video’s text overlay, Abby wrote, “What it looks like being married to a competent and capable man who cares.”

She told viewers, “Let me give you an example what it looks like to be married to a competent and capable man who gives a ****. I came home last night to find the entire house had been cleaned. Our Bath and Body Works candles that he ordered had come in, had been lit.”

Abby continued, “The rest of our Christmas decorations had been put up, adorably, by the way. And he had gone and got new Christmas stuff for our boy’s bathrooms.”

Her husband could be seen in the background in the video and she said, “That’s him, cleaning the toilet.”

Abby continued, “I also didn’t ask him to do any of this. I didn’t make him a list of things to do. I didn’t leave it out for him. I didn’t request that any of this be done. I simply went to work. I came home. And my husband had acted like a completely competent and capable adult who gives a **** about his family. Who takes care of his house. Who cares about how it looks. And likes to also equitably participate in making Christmas magical for our family.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Men are competent. Men are capable. I didn’t have to ask for this to be done, btw. I didn’t leave him a list. I didn’t ask him to buy candles. Or xmas decor for our son’s bathroom. My husband just actually likes me and respects me. He takes pride in our home. He loves to make the holidays magical for the kids. And cares.”

