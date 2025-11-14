Inconsiderate Student Stands In Classroom Doorway, So Another Student Hits Him With His Backpack While Walking Into Class

It can be really annoying when people block the flow of traffic by stopping and having conversations in inconvenient spots.

Take a doorway, for example. That’s not the best spot to have a conversation since it makes it harder for people to enter and exit.

In this story, the doorway in question is the doorway into a college classroom. When a student sees another student standing in the doorway, he decides to make him move.

Let’s read all the details.

Excuse me A few decades ago I was studying engineering in college. That meant engineering books which are generally large and hardback. That means my backpack could approach 20 pounds on a bad day. This was a heavy pack day.

They really needed double doors.

One of my classes was in an old building where the classrooms were not well designed. The class of about 50 students had one 36 inch wide door to exit which meant single file as we all had large packs full of books. The process was slow at best. It was like a large sink with a small drain.

Not everyone wanted to wait patiently.

The door opened into a wide hallway where the next class waited to enter. Sometimes people from the next class would try to enter while the last class was exiting. Not ideal but can be done if people are aware and limit their time in the doorway.

One guy was really in the way.

One day there was a guy standing in the doorway talking to a friend. He could have taken a step back and to the side or forward and to the side and not impeded flow. Nope, junior had to stand in that spot and make people squeeze past him. I decided to open the drain, remove the clog, flush the turd.

He knew what he was doing.

I slung my book bag on my right shoulder, walked quickly towards the door and as I entered the doorway turned sideways, so I could pass thru, and said “excuse me”. My body could fit the gap he left in the doorway, book bag could not. My book bag swung around my body and caught him full in the chest.

It worked out just as he had hoped.

He was knocked out of doorway and speechless as he didn’t expect the hit, nor was it obvious that I had planned it. I kept walking and a friend from class caught up to me. He was laughing as he was behind me and had a front row seat.

Hopefully that student learned not to stand in doorways anymore.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

People who do this are really annoying.

One person gets similar revenge in airports.

A former rugby player weighs in.

This person had the perfect bag to force people to move out of the way.

Some people are so oblivious to those around them.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.